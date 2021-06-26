



Critical Infrastructure Technical Services Engineer (Privileged Access Management) Our Team Technology Services Group (TSG) is our Technology Enabler. Our services provide a powerful, resilient and stable platform for hosting business processes while enabling innovation. We are a global team that provides all infrastructure, end-user computing, and production support services. Our goal is to provide a reliable, resilient next-generation enterprise technology infrastructure and support that enables BNY Mellon employees to deliver client commitments and business solutions worldwide. is. Our TSG Production Services team provides a complete IT service management lifecycle across all TSG applications and infrastructure support. Our mission is to provide a controlled, safe and predictable production environment. Key Infrastructure Technical Services Engineer roles include operational onboarding / service conversion of services from engineering to production, as well as stability and architecture reviews of critical infrastructure services. Services include privileged access management, Windows, Kerberos, Unix security platforms, and PKI services. Principal Responsibility: Work with your team’s operations leaders to build, deploy, and maintain critical infrastructure privileged access management components across your application portfolio in a highly virtualized environment. It performs core technical functions across Linux, Active Directory, LDAP, databases, monitoring, service management, and containerized app platforms to provide diagnostics, troubleshooting, and technical operational guidance. We will promote cross-departmental efforts focused on achieving continuous improvement, such as product / service, performance and operational enhancements. We will utilize the data to promote improvement. Development, delivery, and maturity of portfolios across KPIs / metrics across areas of availability, latency, performance, efficiency, change management, monitoring, emergency response, and capacity planning. We provide analysis, design, development, testing, and ongoing support for application / infrastructure systems in a variety of development platforms, computing environments, software, hardware, technologies, tools, and other environments. Define and drive operational processes and implement structures that include documentation and training. In addition, runbooks, escalations, RCA, and post-mortem analysis ensure that the system is well understood, functioning smoothly, and recovering normally. Ensure that your application and infrastructure environment and operations comply with corporate standards such as compliance monitoring, appropriate change control procedures, capacity planning, and disaster recovery preparation. Work with your operations counterparts to ensure that your critical production platform, 24/7, has the right expertise and support processes before you allow it to operate. This includes documentation, runbooks, and updated architecture references. We will continue to focus on providing / documenting automatic recovery from failures. It provides complex software design, implementation, integration, and full support in multi-tier, multi-platform environments. Maintains and supports a reasonably complex infrastructure environment. Perform complex troubleshooting as a subject matter expert. It works to ensure proper monitoring and alert settings. Lead root cause analysis and problem management of complex problems to address the underlying technical problems. Work with business and application development stakeholders. Lead production readiness reviews for new releases and validate change supportability before deploying to production. Leads production review and PTO management of new releases and projects. Analyze system requirements. Review and evaluate the plans for major projects and initiatives to ensure that they meet your system needs. Coordinates monitoring of key changes to the infrastructure environment. Analyze the most complex problems that arise. Works with app support for infrastructure engineering, quality assurance, capacity monitoring and measurement. Creation of architectural diagrams and design specifications to support automation. Design, implement, and maintain an automated toolset for configuration management, infrastructure, and application deployment processes. Complex incidents, problem management, troubleshooting. Maintain a business-operational relationship to ensure that you meet your business needs. Interface with other technology groups, including application development and support. We may coach or coach junior team members. Contribute to the achievement of area goals. Responsible for budgetary activities. Modified based on local regulations / requirements. A bachelor’s degree in computer science or related disciplines, or equivalent work experience is required. Requires 10-12 years of relevant infrastructure experience, where a high degree is desired. Experience in the securities or financial services industry is a plus Qualifications A bachelor’s degree in computer science or related disciplines, or equivalent work experience is required. Requires 10-12 years of relevant infrastructure experience, where a high degree is desired. Experience in the securities or financial services industry is a plus. Over 10 years of experience in related industries working on regulated, high availability, high availability infrastructure / applications. An avid engineer with a passion for experimentation and innovation, with an ideal background spanning systems engineering / management, DevOps, and software engineering. Databases (Oracle, MSSQL) use database / data aggregation tools to develop, deploy, and develop operational reporting KPIs / metrics across areas of availability, performance, efficiency, change management, monitoring, emergency response, and capacity planning. Maintained Experience Privileged Access Management Solution Experience (Cyberark, PUPM, HiPAM, etc.) Over 4 years of experience building best practices for technology operations teams. Data and process oriented personal and broad technical background. Experience with databases, monitoring / data aggregation tools, and platforms such as Splunk and other data aggregation and analysis tools. Tableau’s experience is a plus. Strong technical management foundations and solid hands-on knowledge of the latest / agile software development principles and microservices architecture. Very skilled in optimizing enterprise orchestration and automation practices. BNY Mellon is an Equal Employment Opportunity / Affirmative Action Employer. Minority / Female / Person with a disability / Protected veteran. Our ambition is to build the best global team. This is a team that represents and is inclusive of the diverse talents, clients and communities we work with and serve. We support happiness and a balanced life and offer a comprehensive family-friendly employment policy and employee forum. Main Location: USA-New York-New York Internal Job Code: 96409 Job: Information Technology Organization: Technology Services Group-HR06725 Job Number: 2110456 Tag: 999000511

