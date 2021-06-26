Convert formatted text from Google Sheets to Google Docs





I’m trying to copy formatted text from a Google Sheets to Google Docs using a Google script. I’ve successfully converted text from a sheet to a document, but I can’t inherit the relevant formatting / markdown such as bold, italics, colors, and underlining. Does anyone know what I am doing wrong or what features are available? Is there a Google Scripting library that can also copy formatting?

Currently, I have an existing Google Docs that acts as a template. All future Google Docs created will follow a similar template. I created a sheet named’doc Builder’and used a for loop and a switch statement to choose which cells in the sheet to copy to the word doc.

function createDocument () {var docbuilder = SpreadsheetApp.getActiveSpreadsheet (). getSheetByName (‘doc Builder’); // Active data range varrange = docbuilder.getRange (4, 1, docbuilder.getLastRow () -3, docbuilder.getLastColumn ()-1) .getDisplayValues ​​(); var templateId =’myworddocIDwhichihaveremoved ‘; // Word doc // Make a copy of the template file vardocumentId = DriveApp.getFileById (templateId) .makeCopy (). getId (); // Rename the copied file DriveApp.getFileById (documentId) .setName (‘name of new doc’); // Get the document body as a variable varbody = DocumentApp.openById (documentId) .getBody (); // Copy text from cell to word document // i = row, j = column for (var i = 0; i[i].length; j ++) {var cells = []Switch (j) {Case 0: body.appendParagraph (range)[i][j]); Break; Case 1: body.appendParagraph[i][j]); Break; Case 2: if (range)[i][j] !! = “”) {body.appendParagraph (‘PARAGRAPH 1:’ + range[i][j]);} Break; Case 3: body.appendParagraph (‘PARAGRAPH 2:’ + range[i][j]); Break;}}}}

I’ve tried copyTo () and it successfully copied the format from sheet to sheet, but I can’t do the same from sheet to document. I also know the attributes that a document can add to a Word document, such as BACKGROUND_COLOR and BOLD, but the data I’m working on often has only some of the cells formatted. For example, sally is a girl, not sally. girl. Therefore, hard coding becomes more difficult as the number of cells increases.

Simply put, you’re trying to bring a format from a sheet to a document, so you don’t have to process each cell individually.

I’m dealing with more cases, but I’ve removed them to simplify the code. All cells in the active data range are also formatted, but the format disappears when a new Google Doc is created.

I hope someone has a solution for this haha: “” D

