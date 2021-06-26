Sanyou Biopharmaceuticals Completes Series B Financing to Secure Leading Role in Innovative Antibody Drug Discovery





Founded in 2015, SanyouBio is focused on research and development of innovative antibody drugs. Our vision is to improve the quality of life with innovative antibody drugs, and our mission is to enable the industry to develop innovative antibody drugs. Sanyou Bio continually builds the world’s leading high-throughput integrated R & D platform for innovative antibody drugs and collects technical resources to establish the world’s largest antibody library. While providing state-of-the-art services, Sanyou Bio has worked with its partners to develop innovative antibody drugs that meet the needs of patients.

After six years of continuous effort, Sanyou Bio has established a state-of-the-art integrated R & D platform for innovative antibody drug discovery, and has over 150 pharmaceutical companies what for innovative antibody drug discovery projects. We provided hundreds of unique R & D solutions and technical services. It is a drug discovery institution around the world and has conducted more than 10 joint R & D projects with more than 10 partners.

Dr. David (Guojun) Lang, CEO of Sanyou Bio, said: Accelerate the launch process of numerous super trillion antibody libraries and build the world’s leading modular, automated, integrated and innovative antibody drug integrated R & D service platform, the best candidate for innovative antibody drugs Overcome the difficulty of finding molecules and the path from target selection to IND applications. We hope that all companies and individuals looking to research and develop innovative antibody drugs can take full advantage of Sanyou Bio’s open platform to achieve their pursuit of new drug development. “

Investor Message Zhiyin Lan, a venture partner at LH Ventures, said: Over the years, we have established a comprehensive integrated R & D platform with outstanding capabilities in discovering innovative antibody drugs. We are very pleased to be part of this investment round to help build the world’s leading R & D service platform for innovative antibody medicines. “

Yinghua Zeng, Chief Investment Officer of Montesy Investment, said: “Montesy has long focused on leading advances in the field of innovative antibody drugs. SanyouBio focuses on innovative antibody drug R & D services, two business patterns: services and joint R & D. We appreciate the technical capabilities and execution efficiency of SanyouBio’s team. We believe that SanyouBio can support the Chinese pharmaceutical industry and promote drug development in China. “

Shanshan Zhang, President of Grand Mount Capital, said: “Innovative antibody drugs are one of the fastest growing areas of the biopharmacy industry and have long-term investment value. SanyouBio has been dedicated to R & D and services of innovative antibody drugs for many years. -We are leading the technological capabilities in the research and development of integrated antibody drugs and continuously strengthening the construction of our own R & D platform. We highly appreciate the dedication and execution ability of SanyouBio’s management team. As one of the investors in this funding round, we support. Sanyou Bio appreciates the ongoing breakthroughs to reach more milestones. We are researching antibody drugs. We believe it will bring tremendous empowerment and contribution to the entire development industry. “

Seeking Capital partner Cui Weng said, “Seeking Capital has invested three rounds in Sanyou Bio because of its strong long-term confidence in new drug research and development. As one of our early shareholders, we are always grateful. We have witnessed the innovation and strategy of SanyouBio’s core team in the field of antibody drug R & D, and its rapid growth since 2018. SanyouBio’s platform and technology continue to firmly support the future development of SanyouBio. We look forward to bringing new breakthroughs. In the near future. “

About LH Ventures LH Ventures was founded in 2018. The founding team has extensive experience and world-class skills to enable investment. LH Ventures is a competitive and differentiated VC innovation due to its professional commitment to the intelligent technology and biomedicine sector and its reliance on the complete layout of the ecosystem, including professional incubators, USD funds and RMB funds. We have built a mode and achieved remarkable investment results. Several companies invested by LH Ventures are listed on China A-shares and Nasdaq and have the highest IRR rankings in the industry. LH Ventures is also a capital investment company that is deeply involved in value creation. LH Ventures has promised long-term value investing throughout China and the United States, achieved industry integration with capital, actively promoted innovation and growth of Chinese companies, and promoted industrial progress and development. .. LH Ventures, along with other investors, provides strong support for entrepreneurs to build world-class businesses together.

About Monte Sea Investment Monte Sea Investment Holding Co., Ltd. (Monte Sea Investment), established in December 2009, is Guangdong Guanglan Group Co., Ltd. (hereinafter Guanglan Group), which mainly invests in entrepreneurship projects and innovation projects. It is a stock investment platform under the umbrella. In fields such as pharmaceuticals, large-scale health industry, artificial intelligence, and integrated circuits. Its business covers VC, industrial and PE investments and is an important part of the Group’s industrial ecosystem. The Guangrun Group owns many pharmaceutical companies, dietary supplement companies, venture capital (VC) companies, and industrial incubation hubs. A subsidiary of Guangrun Group, which specializes in pharmaceutical manufacturing and R & D, successfully IPOed in the China Growth Enterprise Market in 2017.

About Grand Mount Capital Grand Mount Capital (GMC) is a dedicated healthcare venture capital firm founded in 2019 by state-owned capital and investment professionals. GMC’s investment extends to biopharmacy, medical devices, and diagnostics. Following the “Industry Participation + Capital Assistance” strategy, GMC will work closely with multiple healthcare conglomerates to add value to portfolio companies by providing proactive support such as market access, collaboration and regulatory guidance. Provide. GMC aims to provide long-term and sustainable returns. For investors while becoming a trusted partner for entrepreneurs looking to build great companies with breakthrough technology.

About Seeking Capital Shanghai Seeking Capital Holding Co., Ltd. (Seeking Capital), founded in 2017, is an innovative investment platform founded by graduates of Zhejiang University. Its shareholders include Zhejiang University affiliates such as Insigma Group and Future Capital, CEOs of listed companies, investment professionals, industry professionals and elite entrepreneurs. With an entrepreneurial spirit of “spirit of truth,” Seeking Capital accepts to integrate Zhejiang University and its graduates and beyond with global resources. Its investment portfolio focuses primarily on life sciences and healthcare, IT, and intelligent manufacturing. Through Seeking Capital’s integrated platform, we enable collaboration between graduates and alma maters and support industry and financial integration. Seeking Capitalfurther combines innovation and entrepreneurial resources to provide start-ups with the power to grow, drive industrial transformation and upgrades, and enable a mutually beneficial situation for multiple parties. I will try to do it.

About SanyouBiopharmaceuticals SanyouBiopharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. Is a world-leading biological high-tech company focused on R & D and services of innovative antibody drugs.

The company has established a high quality, high throughput, integrated R & D and value transformation platform for innovative antibody medicines internationally, built a business ecosystem including treatment, R & D, diagnostic products and services, and globally. We are working to work with various biopharmaceuticals. Diagnostic and pharmaceutical R & D companies make new advances in the diagnosis and treatment of human illnesses.

Sanyou Bio has continued to grow rapidly since its inception six years ago. As of May. In 2021, the company has more than 160 members in its professional team, of which more than 70% are doctors and masters. The team has extensive experience in innovative drug development and industrialization. Sanyou Bio has established an integrated and innovative antibody drug research and development laboratory of thousands of square meters in “Shanghai Rowing River High-Tech Park” with advanced equipment. With 10 key functional modules and over 40 core technology platforms, a series of sub-brilliant phage display antibody live covering innovative antibody drug discovery, antibody engineering, in vitro and in vivo efficacy screening, and antibody drug development potential analysis. It features a rally.Construction of production cell lines, manufacturing process development, etc.

The company continues to launch new technologies, new products, new services, and new scenarios of “best quality, fastest speed, best cost performance”. Friendly business partnerships are established by companies with more than 150 pharmaceutical companies, pharmaceutical R & D institutions, diagnostic reagents and product development companies around the world.

Excellence and innovation, dream pursuit, effort and evolution for the benefit of the patient! Sanyou Bio looks forward to working with our customers and partners to build a long-term co-growth ecosystem and a healthy society.

Source Sanyou Biopharmaceuticals

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos