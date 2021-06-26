Google is still trying to crack this massive advertising opportunity





Almost seven years have passed since then-Google CEO Eric Schmidt explained that he sees Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) as Google’s biggest competitor rather than another search engine. And in the last seven years, Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) subsidiaries have made quite a few attempts to establish their position in e-commerce, but finding success has been difficult. did.

Google’s latest effort to build a bigger foothold in e-commerce is livestreaming on YouTube, featured on “Small Biz Day.” However, Google faces a lot of competition from platforms such as Pinterest, Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) Instagram, and up-and-coming shopping services on ByteDance’s TikTok. Needless to say, Amazon doesn’t go anywhere right away.

Turn YouTube into a shopping destination

YouTube is building new ways for creators to monetize their content. In February, Chief Product Officer Neil Mohan said YouTube is testing how viewers can buy directly on YouTube. At the time, his focus was on helping creators monetize their content. YouTube’s Small Biz Day aims to turn sellers into content creators and live streamers to build YouTube shopping tools.

This is the latest effort to promote shopping on YouTube. Google has partnered with Shopif yearlier this year to integrate the product catalogs of 1.7 million e-commerce sellers into websites such as YouTube. Last fall, I started asking creators to tag the products in the video. And in 2019, we integrated Google Shopping ads into our search results.

But Google is more confident than ever that it can ultimately establish a real foothold as a shopping destination. Last year, the number of viewers visiting YouTube to learn more about brands and products increased significantly, according to Kate Stanford, vice president of advertising marketing at Google.

That said, competition is growing, if not fast, just as fast.

Social shopping cracking

Social shopping was a difficult problem, not just YouTube.

Facebook introduced Instagram Checkout in early 2019, and last year expanded this functionality by opening the service to all merchants and launching a Facebook shop. With great potential, Facebook continues to invest in Instagram’s new shopping features, but Instagram Checkout remains elusive.

Pinterest has successfully introduced product pins and shopping ads, and is rolling out additional shopping features for its users. CEO Ben Silbermann said that about 20% of advertising revenue comes from retailers with first-quarter sales targets.

However, Pinterest is smaller than Facebook and Google. 20% of advertising revenue for the quarter was less than $ 100 million. This is just a rounding error for the larger competitors. Facebook and Google are chasing far greater opportunities.

Merchants are spending a lot of money on e-commerce advertising

The advertising costs that flow into e-commerce channels are enormous. For example, Amazon is expected to generate more than $ 18 billion in US advertising revenue this year for online marketplace advertising alone. Total spending on e-commerce channel advertising is expected to reach nearly $ 24 billion this year and exceed $ 41 billion by 2024, according to eMarketer.

However, advertisers are aiming to diversify away from Amazon, especially as average ad prices have begun to rise this year. Google wants to win the next $ 20 billion in advertising spending currently planned for its e-commerce channel and give sellers the opportunity to sell on YouTube instead of Amazon. It’s not as easy as it sounds, and YouTube isn’t lacking in competition.

But as more shopping moves online, new businesses start selling directly to consumers on the Internet, and merchants shift advertising spend to catch up with e-commerce sales, opportunities are expanding. .. Don’t expect YouTube (and its competitors) to give up social shopping right away. A small investment can turn into billions of advertising revenues in just a few years.

This article represents the opinion of a writer who may disagree with the official recommended position of the Motley Fool Premium Advisory Service. It was miscellaneous! Asking investment treatises (even our own) helps us all think critically about investment and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer. Useful.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos