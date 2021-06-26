Black Woman Talk Tech Taps Paypal’s Peggy Alford for Virtual Meeting





The pandemic has destroyed small businesses and early-stage ventures, especially owned by colored women. Black women, in particular, sit at this turning point, carrying an disproportionate proportion of the effects of the virus.

For years, black women have far outstripped other racial and ethnic groups and have rapidly spawned new businesses. However, the business turmoil caused by pandemics and lack of access to new sources of funding could wipe out decades of economic development, leaving the founders of black women in a state of eternal uncertainty. Waiting for the amnesty they feel they may never come.

To close this gap, Black Women Talk Tech recently announced that PayPal’s Executive Vice President of Global Sales and Facebook and Macerich’s board member Peggy Alford will speak at the 5th Billions Conference Annual Roadmap. Did. Keynote Fireside Chat was presented by journalist and co-anchor Jon Fortt of CNBC’s Bi-Coastal Technology-focused program TechCheck on a virtual roadmap for Day 2 (August 13, 2021). Moderates under the Finance and Operations conference track. .. Alford discusses her leadership journey, and PayPal supports small businesses, helping them move to the digital economy, and $ 535 million to support black-owned businesses and poorly serviced communities. We will proceed with our efforts.

We look forward to this year’s Roadmap to Billions Conference hosted by Black Women Talk Tech. We strongly believe in their mission, Peggy Alford said in a news release. Black entrepreneurs and businesses need to survive and prosper. PayPal is committed to ensuring success in the new digital economy. I’m sure the next black-owned unicorn, decacorn, and perhaps the founder of Hectcorn, will be in the audience for this conference.

Roadmap to Billions is a conference organized by Black Women Talk Tech, built from the perspective of black women. The organization empowers black women to innovate around the world in untapped markets that can open up billions of dollars in opportunities. Roadmap to Billions is the only technical conference created by the founders of black women for the founders of black women and the supporters of the community. It shows the wonder of black women building scalable businesses while building deep connections and creating real funding opportunities. Participants gain insight and learn valuable lessons from those who are paving the way for success.

Tickets for this year’s Black Women Talk Tech Conference can be purchased here.

https://www.blackwomentalktech.com/ticketing/.

