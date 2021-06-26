This is why Toyota does not sell the GR Yaris in the United States





Given the very low sales of Yaris in the United States, Toyota will be urged to justify the cost of after-sales service required by GR Yaris.

A small amount of homologation special Toyota is pretty confident that demand will outpace supply as customers fall to fork $ 37,000 to secure GR Yaris. Therefore, it makes sense to sell them to markets that already support the healthy sales of Yaris – unfortunately, the United States is not one.

According to online sales tracker Good Car Bad Car, Toyota sold only 21,916 Yaris in the United States in 2019, down more than 50% from its latest high of 44,380 in 2017. By comparison, 224,368 Yaris were sold in 2019. (Including hybrid vehicles) were sold in Europe.

Looking at these numbers, it’s easy to understand why Toyota hesitates to set up an after-sales structure to support sales that probably don’t even register in three digits.

However, Toyota has not only protected the Gazou GR Yaris from the United States. Over the years, there have been some special builds that have never reached the American coast.

In 1965, Toyota manufactured the 2000GT as the ultimate Japanese sports car aimed at adopting the Jaguar E-Type. As in the case of the GR Yaris, 2000 was manufactured in very small numbers, so cars surged primarily by the domestic market and Europe.

In 1965, demand was also questionable, as cars produced in Japan were not considered as exciting and collectible as cars in Europe or in the United States.

The 6th generation ST205 Toyota Celica GT4, which was inspired by the rally in the early 90’s, never reached the United States. Earlier versions of the Celica All Track were sold in limited numbers in the United States, but the ST205 GT4 was never. At that time, rallies were not as popular as in Europe and elsewhere in the world.

So, once again, like the GR Yaris, the US market sold some “vanilla” Celica all-tracks, but missed the limited ST205 Celica GT4, primarily based on inadequate sales forecasts.

Perhaps the strangest reason Toyota offered not to sell specials in the United States was that the company didn’t want its customers to profit from the sale of the ultra-rare Lexus LFA. A year before the launch of a hypercar with a naturally aspirated V10 engine, a Japanese automaker said the LFA was available for lease only to US customers.

The rationale behind the decision was that Lexus did not want to look back at the customer and sell the limited series model to another buyer for profit. Only after the two-year lease expired they were able to fully purchase the car. It’s not clear if this was only for the American market, but it’s very likely that it prompted Ford’s controversial “ban” clause that accompanies the Ford GT.

Here’s why Toyota’s decision not to sell the GR Yaris in the US is disappointing: Fourways Review

Perhaps even more than any other Toyota Special that has never reached the United States, this little hot hatch was specially designed and designed to allow Yaris to compete in the World Rally Championship, and is probably the most focused one currently available for purchase. It is a driver’s car.

For beginner wonders about what all the turmoil is about-after all, the Toyota Yaris is almost nothing special. The GR Yaris has nothing in common with the re-badged Mazda 2 subcompact hatchback sold as the Yaris in the United States.

In fact, it has little in common with the XP210 Yaris designed and developed by Toyota, which was launched in Japan, Europe and Australia in 2020. GR Yaris shares only the front and rear lights and the exterior rear-view mirror with the XP210. , Roof antenna.

GR Yaris follows the roots of WRC and adopts a unique architecture that adopts the front section of the GA-B platform of XP210 Yaris and the rear section of the GA-C platform that supports the crossover between Corolla and C-HR. I am. ..

The front suspension is a typical MacPherson strut setup, while the rear has a custom multi-link design. Each corner has a huge disc brake. The 14.0-inch front rotor is larger than that of the GR Supra, and the rear rotor is 11.7 inches.

The engine specially developed for the GR is a turbocharged 12-valve, 1.6-liter 3-cylinder engine that outputs 257hp at 6,500rpm and 265lb-ft of torque from 3,000rpm to 4,600rpm. Small hatch hair with features normally found only in competition engines. These include an oil jet to cool the pistons, a large exhaust valve, and a turbocharger with the turbine rotating on ball bearings.

If Toyota does not sell the GR Yaris in the United States, enthusiasts and collectors of this hot hatch will have to rely on 25-year import rules that allow foreign cars to be legally imported into the United States after 25 years. ..

