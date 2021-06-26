New program connects healthcare center to volunteer cardiologists





The American Heart Association has announced a new program that effectively connects medical facilities to volunteer cardiologists.

According to a press release issued by AHA, this initiative, called Doctors With Heart, aims to facilitate access to cardiologists and heart disease treatments through telemedicine. Volunteers will be linked free of charge to participating community health centers and federal qualified health centers. This program was developed by AHA’s Health Technology & Innovation Center.

Anne-Marie Naber

“For the past few years, clinicians have asked me for advice on heart disease,” said Dr. Anmarina Bar, MD, a cardiologist and AHA volunteer at the UT Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas. “I knew I wasn’t the only cardiologist who was willing to share my time, but I needed a way to provide these consultations on a large scale and a technology platform that would enable them. “

Navar helped with the initial process of program building, and during the 2020-2021 pilot program, Doctors With Heart provided volunteer cardiologists to three medical centers across the United States.

According to the release, AHA will continue to develop initiatives to provide the necessary care and consultation in the areas of need.

Eric Peterson

“Everyone deserves the opportunity to lead a complete and healthy life. By focusing on identifying and removing healthcare barriers, intelligent digital health solutions turn into scalable and affordable patient care. Helps define the future that enables access to, “said Eric Peterson, MD, MPH, Vice President and Senior Associate Dean of Clinical Research at UT Southwestern, and Health Tech Advisory Group at the Health Technology & Innovation Center. The AHA Volunteer Chair is mentioned in the release.

