5 best games like GTA San Andreas with the iconic protagonist





One of the best titles in the GTA series is arguably GTA San Andreas. Action-adventure open world games have exciting missions that players often struggle to complete.

Carl Johnson, commonly known as CJ, is one of the best protagonists of the GTA franchise. Here are some action-adventure titles like GTA San Andreas featuring iconic protagonists like CJ.

The best game with iconic protagonists like GTA San Andreas

These are five of the best games featuring some of the most iconic protagonists of all time, like GTA San Andreas:

Max Payne (image via Wallpaper Access)

Even if this title isn’t an open world game, story-based stories will definitely attract players. Like GTA San Andreas, players can use guns to defeat enemies.

Max Payne has always been a favorite character in the action-adventure world. His seriousness and self-reflection play an important role in defining his character.

3) Red Dead Redemption John Marston, Red Dead Redemption (Image via GamingBolt; YouTube)

The title and the background of GTA San Andreas and the mechanics of the game are very different, but both are open-world action-adventure games. Both titles are created by Rockstar Games.

Players can step into John Marston’s shoes and explore the picturesque western world offered by the game. Players like this bounty hunter for their courage, stolen goods, and old-world charm.

4) Mafia II Mafia II Vito Scaletta (image via Wallpaper Access)

Like GTA San Andreas, this is an action-adventure title. Besides solving missions, players can cruise in sophisticated cars and participate in illegal races.

Vito Scaletta is the most popular protagonist in the Mafia series. Mafia II is the story of Vitos’ hard-earned rise and pathetic fall in Empire Bay’s criminal underground world.

5) Watch Dogs 2 Marcus Hollowway Watch Dogs 2 (image via DeviantArt)

The title of this action-adventure has a thrilling story that follows the life of a group of infamous hackers. Like GTA San Andreas, there are exciting open worlds that players can explore.

The main character of Watch Dogs 2, Marcus Hollowway, has excellent combat and parkour skills. A talented hacker and a great detective, Markus is a fan-loving computer geek.

Disclaimer: This list reflects the author’s personal views. There are many games available, so it’s your personal choice to play one or the other, depending on your taste.

