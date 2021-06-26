Google app crash, Samsung teases smartwatch-9to5Google





Top Story of the Week: Recent Google app updates have caused frequent crashes, Samsung is teasing the “new era” of smartwatches, and Google Play is driving Wear OS, Google TV, and Android Auto apps.

This week, many Android owners struggled with frequent crashes in Google apps and their sub-apps (podcasts, lenses, etc.). The crash was found to be due to an update to version 12.23, which could be temporarily avoided by uninstalling the update or clearing the app’s data.

The official fix for this issue is to install the Google app 12.24, which appears to have migrated from beta soon to resolve the crash.This new version is automatically installed by the Play Store, but if you previously disabled the Google app, the company provided some manual steps.

After the hype that Samsung is working with Google on the next version of Wear OS, many are wondering what the Galaxy Watch 4 software will look like. This week, Samsung announced a virtual event during MWC and promised to showcase its next smartwatch software.

Samsung will also unveil its vision for the future of smartwatches at the event, offering new opportunities for both developers and users designed to provide a new era of smartwatch experiences.

Google launched the PlayMedia Experience Program this week. The program itself doesn’t affect the average person, but the details show Google’s new commitment to a less popular platform. Companies participating in the program will have a reduced fee from Google Play, but instead will need to create apps for platforms such as Android TV, Google TV, Wear OS, and Android Auto.

Instead of building apps on all of these Google platforms and integrating them with specific features / APIs, these media companies expect Google to reduce user purchases from 30% to 15%. This is irrelevant to future changes where Google will cut commissions to 15% on its initial $ 1 million revenue, primarily for the benefit of small and medium-sized Android developers. Apps in the Play Media Experience program must continue to use the Play Store in-app purchase system.

This week, a new update, the M89, was released on Google Wifi and Nest Wifi devices. The most notable new feature is that the Video Conferencing prioritization setting now supports prioritizing network traffic from Microsoft Teams, Slack, Webex, and GoToMeeting.

The update also confirms that the Nest Wifi router adds support for hub-free seamless setup and local fulfillment of supported BLE devices. C by GE products are specifically referenced and should be similar in functionality to the Nest Hub / Mini.

Along with the Google Wifi and Nest Wifi updates, the Google Home app has received an update that promises a refreshed Wifi settings. New features haven’t been released yet, but you’ll be able to easily troubleshoot network issues, see real-time and historical bandwidth usage, and view a list of offline devices.

By selecting a device from the list above, it’s not clear what the second bullet points to as already available.[速度]The tab shows a graph of real-time usage and past usage. The latter is available on a daily, 7-day, and 30-day basis. This was added to the reversal 2.34 from March and the side of the old Wifi client.

The rest of the top stories of the week are: Android | Apps & Updates | Google Assistant | Google TV / Android TV | Made by Google | Samsung | Stadia | Video |

