



The relationship built by Pantheon officials has brought about a new kind of grain storage technology being tested here in Knox County.

Pantheon: A Business and Innovation Theater, 428 Main St., announced this month a new partnership with the Wabash Heartland Innovation Network, a consortium of 10 counties centered around West Lafayette.

The organization was founded a few years ago with a grant from the Lily Foundation to specifically test ag technology and share the collected data with Purdue University. Driving the initiative is the potential for new technologies and innovations to make the entire Indiana agricultural industry more efficient and profitable.

Pantheon staff met with WHIN representatives through a partnership with AgriNovus, an Indianapolis-based non-profit organization focused on agricultural, scientific and technological advances.

AgriNovus is the heart of the gatekeeper, and if you have a start-up on ag tech, work with young entrepreneurs to bridge the gap between agriculture and new emerging technologies.

WHIN is considering expanding the living laboratory model to the south, and AgriNovus introduced the organization to the Pantheon, especially its own AgTech Committee chaired by Drew Garretson.

Pantheon Secretary-General Nicole Like said that (WHIN) was not beyond its own district of 10 counties, not only for the Pantheon Ag Technical Committee, but also for unique specialty crops in Indiana. I was really interested in this area. here it is.

First, Pantheon and WHIN focused on the Ag Tech Startup Showcase in February at the coworking space. The event, which brought together more than 60 local producers, aimed to connect them with relevant and innovative technologies.

Among the presenters of the day was the founder of California-based TeleSense, which specializes in the development of grain bottle sensors. It sends data directly to the smartphone app to help farmers decide when to sell grain and more. When to turn off fans and, overall, how to reduce corruption.

Farmers, as they said, can remotely track the quality of stored grains. It tracks CO2 as well as heat and detects early signs of putrefaction.

And the interface is very user friendly.

Pantheon and WHIN chose the TeleSenses grain sensor as the first test market target here. As I said, they want 5-10 local farmers to implement the technology on their farms during the year. A handful are already showing interest.

TeleSense was very popular with local farmers during the showcase. As I said, they were impressed with what they had to offer. So I thought this would be a really good first step.

Similarly, TeleSense is very interested in increasing its presence in the Midwest.

As I explained, Pantheon’s new partnership with WHIN has some funding and has raised $ 3,000 locally.

Participating farmers will have to invest $ 960 on their own.

Telesense representatives will meet with participating producers on their farms next month, as mentioned above, to better understand the technology, the duration of the living laboratory, and how the data will be collected and shared. I will explain.

And, like hope, this is just the beginning.

She said this is what we want to expand. We envision Knox County to be the hub of ag technology. This is the first parlay in the field.

She said we want to grow, work with other counties and become a community initiative. We have a vision and we really want to scale it up.

Contact Pantheon at 812-886-1146 for more information.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos