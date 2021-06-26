This portable word processor is made for mobile entrepreneurs





Don’t forget your great thoughts again with this mobile word processor.

June 26, 2021

I don’t know when inspiration will occur. Sometimes it’s in the most unlikely place, and sometimes it’s exactly where you expect it to be. Given the nature of last year, you will be out as the world reopens this summer. Remember the inspirational thoughts and emotions you experience while prospering in the post-pandemic world. With the Freewrite Traveler Portable Writing Tool, you can quickly document everything that happens without having to deal with the inconvenience of pens and paper. For entrepreneurs competing with billions of others, no useless ideas are allowed.

Freewrite Traveler is the ultimate portable and undisturbed writing tool designed for people on the go, successfully funded by Indiegogo. It’s fully equipped to help modern writers stay focused and maximize their productivity by getting in the way of browsers and notifications, and eliminating the clunkiness of notebooks.

FreewriteTraveler’s E Ink display uses ambient light that is very eye-friendly and won’t be washed away in direct sunlight, much like the Amazon Kindle. Even better, Freewrite Traveler has a full-sized scissor switch keyboard that can be set up with over 30 different keyboard layouts, from QWERTY to DVORAK layouts, so you don’t need a writing instrument to record your thoughts. With an overall weight of only 1.6 pounds and a battery life of over 4 hours, it’s perfect for a day trip. Internal flash storage holds over 1 million pages of drafts, and internal Wi-Fi seamlessly backs up drafts to the cloud. The Verge writes, “Freewrite Traveler is a retro word processor that is ahead of its time.”

Record your inspiration the moment you hit it. Usually for $ 499, you can get the Freewrite Traveler portable writing tool for just $ 429 by using the code FREEWRITE20 at checkout.

