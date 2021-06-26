How to revoke access to LinkedIn apps with your Google account: What you need to know





That’s all you need to know to remove LinkedIn apps from your Gmail account.

LinkedIn is an employment-oriented online service operated via websites and mobile apps. It is primarily used for professional networking and allows job seekers to post CVs. This allows profile owners to create an account and describe their work experience, education, training skills, and personal photos. Professional networking is fast on this platform.

We all run into a flood of emails for apps subscribed to using some websites on a regular basis. However, these large numbers of emails miss the most important emails in your inbox. Similarly, there are notifications from preferred websites such as LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter and other social media platforms. It is unlikely that you will get rid of these notifications, so you should limit them to filter your email system. LinkedIn will also receive notifications on your linked Google account.

Here’s a step-by-step guide to stopping access to LinkedIn in Gmail: Go to your Gmail account. Hover over your profile picture.[Googleアカウントを管理する]The options are displayed.[Googleアカウントを管理する]Click Options. Go to the Howe page where security is set as one of the options. There are recommendations for security. Optional, Google app with account access rights. Below this[アクセスの管理]There is an option button. Tap the option above to remove access to LinkedIn notifications. A list will appear, search for LinkedIn,[削除]You can click the box. Blue access. Finally, LinkedIn will stop notifying your Google account and unwanted emails.

