Hackers attack Microsoft’s customer service system and use data





James Martin / CNET

Microsoft said Friday that a hacker compromised a computer used by one of its customer service agents, stealing account data and launching a “targeted” attack on its customers. The company identified the hacking group as Nobelium, the same group behind last year’s serious breach of SolarWinds.

Microsoft said in a Friday post on the Security Response Center site that hackers protected computers infected with information-stealing software and notified a “minority” of affected customers.

According to Reuters, the company warned affected Microsoft service subscribers that hackers had access to the information in late May. The stolen data included billing contact information and services paid by customers, the press said. Hackers can use such basic data in fake emails and phone calls as part of phishing attacks to help them access more sensitive information.

Microsoft warned affected customers to pay attention to communicating with billing contacts, suggesting that changing the associated password and username might be a good idea, Reuters reported. The company also encouraged customers to always use multi-factor authentication to protect against hacking. Microsoft is investigating the breach and it is not yet known that the customer has been successfully breached.

The tech giant said he discovered a breach while investigating new activities by the Nobelium Group. The purpose of the activity is to be an information technology company, followed by government agencies, followed by a few non-governmental agencies, think tanks and financial services companies.

The SolarWinds hacking campaign became a hot topic in December 2020. Using the contaminated software of IT management company SolarWinds along with other hacking methods, it has compromised thousands of organizations and delved into at least 9 federal agencies and 100 private companies, including Microsoft.

Microsoft did not comment further on customer service breaches, except for blog posts.

Read more: SolarWinds Hackers: What You Need to Know

If you subscribe to only one CNET newsletter, this is it. Get the top picks of the editors of the most interesting reviews, news articles and videos of the day.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos