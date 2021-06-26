



Is Google Sheets the main spreadsheet program? Have you ever wondered how to add numbers to your spreadsheet?

It’s a good example of how to add numbers to your Google Sheets in multiple ways. Apart from this, you’ll learn how to use functions, create lists, and other important features that improve your workflow in Google Sheets.

How to add numbers to Google Sheets?

Working with numbers is usually the reason people work with Google Sheets. For example, it helps to add them properly. There are two ways to do this.

How to split in Google Sheets?

There are two options for splitting numbers in Google Sheets. You can also use the Divide function, which is limited to only two numbers that can be split at a time. Alternatively, you can use a division formula to divide multiple numbers at once.

When using a division formula, you can use more than two numbers (eg = 10/4/3).

You can also use a combination of cell notation and numbers, such as = C11 / 5 / B2.

How to subtract in Google Sheets?

Subtracting numbers in Google Sheets is very similar to division. You can use the MINUS function (limited to two numbers!) Or a minus expression.

Open the spreadsheet in Google Sheets using the minus formula. Click the cell you want to subtract the number from. Type = 20-C4-3 and press Enter. As you can see, Google Sheets allows you to write a combination of cell notation and value. Subtraction. Use a minus function. Open Google Sheets. Click the cell you want to subtract the number from. Type = MINUS (C4, C3) and press Enter. Note: Replace C4 and C3 with your own cell notation or number. You can use both combinations at any time (eg = MINUS (C4,2)). Additional FAQs How do I add a list of values ​​to Google Sheets?

You may want the user to enter only the values ​​in the list you created. Fortunately, you can add a drop-down list of values ​​to any cell in your spreadsheet.

1. Go to Google Sheets.

2. Select the cell for which you want to create a list of values.

3. With the horizontal toolbar at the top of the screen[データ]Click.

Four.[データ検証]Click.

5. In the dialog box, you can select the criteria. Note: Because you can enter custom numbers and text[アイテムのリスト]please choose. However, feel free to consider other options as well.

6. Enter the required values. Use commas to separate them.

7.[保存]Click.

Then click the small arrow button in the cell where you added the list of values ​​and you will be able to select one of your custom values.

What is a Google Sheets multiplication formula?

If you want to multiply numbers or cell values ​​in Google Sheets, you need to use a multiplication formula.

To recognize that you are entering a formula in a cell in Google Sheets, you need to start the formula with an equal sign (=). You can then add numbers or cell notations to multiply and write an asterisk () between them. A common multiplication formula for Google Sheets cells is: = 23 * A6

Press Enter to get the product of the multiplications.

How to multiply with Google Sheets?

Multiplying expressions are just one way to multiply spreadsheet values. The Multiply function works the same, but the Array function has the option to multiply the selected rows or columns at once. Still, please explain each method well.

Use multiplication

1. Open the spreadsheet in Google Sheets.

2. Click the cell where you want to insert the multiplication formula.

3. Type = 20 * 3 * C4 and press Enter.

Replace the example values ​​with your own. Note: You can use as many values ​​as you need.

Use the multiplication function

1. Go to Google Sheets.

2. Click the cell for which you want to use the multiplication function.

3. Type = MULTIPLY (2, B3) and press Enter.

Again, replace the example values ​​with your own. Note: The multiplication feature can only use two values.

Use array functions for rows or columns

1. Open Google Sheets.

2. Click the cell where you want to enter the array function.

3. Type ARRAYFORMULA (A1: A10 * B1: B10) and press Enter.

In this case, I selected two cell ranges (A1: A10 and B1: B10) in two different columns of the array function. You can select a range of cells in any row or column of the spreadsheet.

How do I automatically add numbers to my Google Sheets?

Google Sheets has the option to add numbers to multiple cells. However, this option has its limitations. It works like a copy and paste feature, so you can only add the same number you entered first. Here’s how to do this:

1. Open Google Sheets.

2. Enter numbers in two or more adjacent cells. These cells must be in the same row or column.

3. Highlight the cell.

4. Click the small blue box and drag in the opposite direction of the numbers. In this case, drag the blue box in the column direction.

Note: For numbers in columns, drag the cell in the row direction.

How do I use the sum function in Google Sheets?

The Sum function can be applied to rows, columns, or independent cells. You can manually select the Sum function or type it directly into the cell, as you did in the previous example. In this demonstration, you will also learn how to use this method by properly selecting the Sum function on the toolbar.

Apply Sum function to rows and cells

1. Open the spreadsheet in Google Sheets.

2. Click the cell to which you want to apply the total function.

3. With the horizontal toolbar at the top of the screen[機能]Click the button.

Four.[合計]Click.

5. Select a range of cells to sum the values. You can select both rows and cells.

6. Press Enter.

Apply Sum function to individual cells

1. Open the spreadsheet.

2. Click the cell to which you want to apply the total function.

3. With the horizontal toolbar at the top of the screen[機能]Click the button.

Four.[合計]Click.

5. Click all cells for which you want to sum the values.

6. Press Enter.

What is the official Google Sheets?

There are significant differences between Google Sheets functions and formulas. If you’ve used Microsoft Excel in the past, you already know this difference. If not, here’s what you need to know.

Formulas are formulas that you manually insert into cells or formula bars. If the order of operations is mathematically correct, you can include any mathematical operation set in any order. The only important thing is that the formula starts with an equal sign (=).

Functions, on the other hand, are predefined expressions. You can apply it to a cell in the same way you apply a formula, but it may have limited functionality. As mentioned earlier, when using the multiplication function, only two values ​​can be used. However, you can use a multiplication expression to insert more than two values ​​into an expression.

In summary, the formulas available in Google Sheets vary depending on how they are created, and the number can be infinite. Feature selection is not. Check out the list of features in Google Sheets to see what options you have.

Add numbers to Google Sheets

Google Sheets is very easy to use, but the most obvious actions may not be intuitive and need explanation. Now you know how to add numbers to your Google Sheets using different methods. You can also use minus, multiply, divide, subtract, and sum functions that are sufficient to perform basic spreadsheet operations. In addition, you learned how to add a list of values ​​to a cell. This is useful if you want to share your spreadsheet with your colleagues and want them to use your custom values.

For Google Sheets formulas and functions, create your own formulas or feel free to choose one of the functions provided by Google Sheets.

How did you add the numbers to your Google Sheets? Did you use formulas, functions, or other methods? Let us know in the comments section below.

