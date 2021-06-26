New battery technology may charge your smartphone within 5 minutes – BGR





Most of the battery life improvements seen on new smartphones tend to be gradual and modest, as advances in battery research usually occur slowly over the period of withdrawal. That said, taking a step back, for example, comparing the current iPhone with the iPhone seven years ago, the improvements in battery life and charging speed are much more apparent.

Simply put, battery research is like a slogan, but researchers are still spending countless hours discovering new breakthroughs. To that point, a team of researchers at the University of Cambridge recently developed a new technology for lithium-ion batteries. This is the same one used to power a smartphone, which could charge the device in as little as 5 minutes.

Today’s Top Deal This robot vacuum is just too good to sell for just $ 89.99!List Price: $ 179.99 Price: $ 89.99 Savings: $ 90.00 (50%) Available from Amazon, BGR May Receive Fees Buy Now BGR May Receive Fees

One of the problems with fast charging of lithium-ion batteries is that they can overheat or explode if they are charged too hard. As a result, what Cambridge researchers have done is to find a way to determine in real time the extent to which a battery cell can receive a charge. Then you can increase the charge to the proper limit without destroying the battery itself.

The independent writes:

Published in Nature on Wednesday, this method allows researchers to identify “speed limits” for charging cycles in batteries and find ways to maximize their potential.

Dr. Ashkai Lao of the Cavendish Laboratory in Cambridge, who led the study, said:

“The speed of charging depends on the speed at which lithium ions can pass through the particles of the active material. The speed of discharging depends on the speed at which the ions are inserted into the edge. Controls these two mechanisms. If possible, the lithium-ion battery will charge much faster. “

Does this mean that future devices, such as Apple’s iPhone 13 and Samsung’s latest and greatest devices, may have incredibly fast charging speeds?

Not perfect.

This study looks more closely at what next-generation battery technology can bring to the table. Still, when it comes to innovation, it’s encouraging to make sure you’re not nearing your limits.

At this point, I remember Apple announcing the M1 processor in November 2020. Many were naturally skeptical when Apple first advertised some of the chip’s performance highlights. Indeed, some of Apple’s proud performance improvements seemed almost untrue. But in the end, when the early M1 reviews began, it became clear that Apple’s innovation was truly groundbreaking. In fact, the M1 processor proved to be so attractive that it helped drive the surge in Mac sales over the past few months.

Meanwhile, Apple is already preparing to ship the M2 processor, and there are rumors that next-generation chips may appear in new MacBook models as early as later this year.

Open your garage on today’s top deals mobile phones or Alexa and earn $ 40 credits on Amazon Key Promotions!Price: $ 29.98 Available from Amazon, BGR may charge a fee Buy Now BGR may receive a fee

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos