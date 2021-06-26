Destiny 2s Xur offers the best service in years this weekend





Destiny 2

Bungee

Destiny 2s Xur has been an interesting fixture since the game started. He helped me land my first Gjallarhorn on Destiny 1, so it occupies a special place in my mind.

Recently? Xur isn’t that exciting, but it changed this weekend. He probably has the best single item he’s seen selling in a few years, just for Warlock. I thought Id would write a real article about it. (Update: Forget to say, Xur is at EDZs Winding Cove this week, look for a cluster of people)

Xur sells Nezerecs Sin helmets with 68 base stats, including 23 recovery. This is a great status for all classes, especially Warlocks. For reference, the 68 basic exotics are pretty rare. Most of my absolute best is 69 and I think I’ve only won one 70 so far. The absolute maximum I’ve seen with my eyes is 71, but after years of playing I didn’t get any.

Destiny 2

Bungee

It’s also a very solid Warlock exotic and can really help in different builds. The exotic perk of Nezerecs is that void damage kills increase the recharge rate of ability energy. In other words, reaping enemies with void energy weapons is a recipe that always charges your abilities. These days, it could be gnawing hunger, Chayulas wrath, grid skippers, null calm, brass attacks, bottom dollars or other hosts. And the invalid ability also kills the count.

Destiny 2

Bungee

The Xur hasn’t changed much from the Destiny 1, with the main exception being that it sells for a much cheaper price these days (legendary debris compared to Strange Coins). To what he sells.

Xur doesn’t really exist for veteran players, with the rare exception of selling killer rolls like this weekend. Rather, he’s mainly for new players who need to add exotics to their collections to catch up, and he’s pretty good at doing that. If you are new and have a shard, it is advisable to buy all the weapons and all the armor in the class he sells.

Anyway, anyone with a warlock should buy this Nezerek sin. If you’re thinking of playing Warlock someday, buy this Nezerecs Sin.

