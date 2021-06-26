Startup Mantra: Jeevtronics products are mass lifesaving interventions





A PUNE crank and battery startup, it leverages the urgent needs of the Indian countryside to provide solutions that bring the country to life. Macroview has a social shade that colors the effort with a deep sense of service to those who are not yet in the power zone of innovation.

Cu-Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen collapsed at the stadium during the Euro 2020 match against Finland. He suffered cardiac arrest when he received emergency medical procedures, including CPR, and woke up within 20 minutes when he left the stadium on a stretcher.

Eriksen was really fortunate that his teammates and medical team were fully aware and prepared for the treatment needed in such situations.

Had Eriksen been kicking around in the Indian countryside, he wouldn’t have survived. Of course, unless you have the Jeevtronics SanMitra 1000 HCT at hand.

Jeevtronics, a Pune heart innovation-based company, has designed a new manual crank defibrillator that delivers a biphasic shock to the heart with a cranking of less than 15 seconds. As the founders claim, the flagship product from the innovative assembly line is the only solar lamp company that has been operating for four years without battery replacement, and the longest-lasting solar-powered home lamp in the world. is. ..

It’s Ashish Gawade, along with Aniruddha Atre, a Pune entrepreneur with US exposure (see figure) behind Jeevtronics.

The two definition phrases that the duo like to drop when talking about themselves are innovation and the bottom of the pyramid.

Getting one to the other is the purpose of Jeevtronics’ journey.

Dual-power defibrillator at Jeevtronics Pvt Ltd in Pune. (PRATHAM GOKHALE / HT)

at first

Inspired by Swami Viginanand of the Manashakti Center, Gawade decided to do something for the underprivileged in India. He returned from the United States to India in 2006 and started working at Cummins India. During his work, he understood the major problems in rural areas of the country, including areas adjacent to major cities such as Pune and Mumbai. In 2008, Gawade and Atre decided to enter the entrepreneurial spirit. Atre returned to the United States to provide technical support for the products to be launched. He returned to India in 2010.

Mr. Gawade says that our social enterprise is called the “bottom of pyramid energy and environmental innovation.” We planned to work in the field of rural electrification in an environmentally friendly way. Our first initiative was to provide a green, low-cost power source for non-electrified or non-electrified homes. We have developed a human-powered pedal generator named Chakra. When solar lamps were introduced, the demand for our products diminished. After that, we decided to launch our own plastic lamps and other devices that could be powered by both sunlight and human power. Queue a quote for the longest and longest-lasting solar-powered home lamp.

Enter a defibrillator

While working on solar lamps, Gawade and Atre realized that there were other problems facing rural residents due to power shortages and irregular power supplies. Enter a life-saving defibrillator.

Defibrillators are an important device in ICUs and ambulances, according to early research by Jeevtronics.

If a shock occurs within 10 minutes of a heart attack, the patient can be saved.

Given this short lifespan, defibrillators should ideally be available in ambulances, primary health care centers, and other small hospitals in rural and urban areas of our country.

According to Atre, these devices are primarily imported in India, and many small nursing homes use refurbished devices to meet regulatory requirements. Due to the lack of defibrillators, India’s casualties rate is three to four times higher than in developed countries. Global standards require one defibrillator for every three ICU beds, but in India there is one defibrillator for every 50 or 100 ICU beds. Therefore, we decided to create a low-cost, robust defibrillator to meet the needs of the local people.

In August 2013, Jeevtronics Jeev meant life, combining electronics and engineering-based innovation to create life.

We have developed the world’s first dual-power (grid + manual crank) defibrillator. This is reliable and works even in areas without electricity, Atre adds.

The USP, called the SanMitra 1000 HCT, contains a claim that the battery does not need to be replaced. This makes it a defibrillator for the world’s total cost of ownership, Atre points out.

In addition, Jeevtronics has developed an ambulance-grade defibrillator made in India. We named it Jeevtronics SanMitra 1000 HCT EMS. It has been tested with ARAI and will be offered at a fraction of the price of the MNC brand, Atre added.

According to the duo, devices like defibrillators are most often used by very dangerous nurses and other medical staff, not by highly qualified professionals or doctors. .. Therefore, we had to keep this factor in mind when designing the device and devised a very simple and easy-to-use interface.

Capital gain

The total capital raised in the form of loans and grants was Rs 600 million, including the Government of India’s DBT-BIRAC’s Rs 500,000 Biotech Ignition Grant (BIG). Gawade’s current revenue is 1.1 chlores.

This year, profits turned positive and we recorded moderate profits. Gawade looks forward to raising funds for further expansion and sale of our products in India and abroad.

The Jeevtronics SanMitra defibrillator was donated by Jeevtronics to AIIMS Nagpur for use in Covid patients on December 19, 2020. It was accepted and installed in the Covid Ward of AIIMS Nagpur in January 2021. Dr. Amuru Sharai Pure, an associate professor of anesthesiology at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Nagpur, said it proved to be very useful during the resuscitation of several patients during this pandemic.

Some medical certifications and accreditations for Jeevtronics resumes include Slovak National Accreditation Services (SNAS) Europe. National Certification Authority Accreditation Commission (NABCB) India and International Accreditation Services (USA). ISO13485 certification is important for implementing and maintaining quality standards for medical devices.

Jeevtronics manufacturing

Karvenagar’s Jeevtronics manufacturing unit has a total capacity of 8 units per day. Jeevtronics also holds four patents for its technology. The unit currently employs 14 people.

