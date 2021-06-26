E3 2021 proved that there are too many co-op shooters





The E3 2021 was pretty crazy, and as the show took the all-digital approach again, a surprising number of companies threw their hats into the ring in their own bespoke showcases. Most of the big players, like the Xbox and Nintendo, were there, of course. However, there were also small presentations from Namco Bandai, Capcom, and even Verizon, a US mobile network operator.

Except for the Xbox & Bethesda presentation and Nintendo Direct, it was a pretty noisy E3 overall, but if you like co-oping with your friends, this year was definitely your year. Still, as I did, you might have wondered if there was just one more for the E32021.

E3 2021 has a wealth of shooters focused on co-op, and sub-genres are now a trend among publishers. Numerous co-op shooters are expected to be released on all platforms this year and next year. Most of them are large budget issues such as Redfall, Contraband, Rainbow Six Extraction and Back 4 Blood.

Personally, games like the one above may turn out to be great and worth your time. But overall, they represent sub-genres that are starting to become very bloated, and while each may be thematically unique, they run the risk of being mechanically too similar. I’m worried that it might be.

(Image credit: Valve) From the humble beginning

Co-op shooters were undoubtedly popularized by Left 4 Dead in 2008. At the time, Valve and Turtle Rock Studios’ four-player zombie romp was among the best in the first-person shooter genre, as there were few bold and ambitious shooters since Half-Life 2 was released in 2004. I felt like a shot of. ..

Of course, Left 4 Dead wasn’t the first co-shooter game from the block, where games like the Perfect Dark and Halo series lead co-op as a campaign option. However, Left 4 Dead was one of the first companies to seamlessly integrate co-op into its core design. Halo’s campaign is definitely best played solo, but Left 4 Dead was objectively better to play with friends.

“If Halo’s campaign was definitely best played solo, Left 4 Dead was objectively better when played with peers.”

But why is Left 4 Dead so good in the first place that recent titles want to get inspiration from it? The fact of the matter is that Left 4 Dead was very well designed. The series featured a great weapon that was an explosion for use against a relentlessly large horde of zombies. Also, not only were the characters in the game constantly cursing, but they weren’t taken seriously in themselves, paying attention to each other and calling items in a pinch.

Left 4 Dead’s level design was straightforward, but packed with various gills. The two areas never felt the same, and the large set pieces featured on each stage never disappointed and provided the pinnacle of challenge on all maps.

Since the late 2000s, the gaming industry has tended to push cooperation into different experiences. This is probably the most successful of the Borderlands and Destiny franchises. Focused on these amazing series of co-op shooters, the focus is on RPG elements, where players constantly plunder new guns and gadgets while leveling up and learning new skills in their respective sci-fi universes. doing.

Borderlands’ view of co-op shooters undoubtedly stands out as the secret to victory. Since then, the “Router Shooter” trend has been reinforced by games such as Division, its sequels, and recent Outriders. As a result, similar games showed no signs of disappearing quickly, which became largely apparent during E32021.

(Image credit: Turtle Rock Studios) Are you doing your best?

The E32021 and its accompanying Summer Game Fest featured co-op shooters from woodwork, but unfortunately most players couldn’t describe what gameplay experience they would have at the time of release. Clearly focus on CG trailers and scripted vertical slices.

And that’s a shame. I really delve into some of these co-op shooters, especially the aesthetics of Redfall. This shooter developed by Arkane Studios concludes the Xbox & Bethesda showcase with the E3 2021. I really like the retro horror atmosphere that was shown in the trailer. The problem is that I can’t get too excited when I just know that it’s a character-driven co-op shooter, without gameplay.

I wasn’t too keen on Rainbow Six Extraction. The gameplay segment released for the game was fairly scripted, featuring a super-common alien threat that didn’t seem to match the series’ more grounded squad-based tactics at all. Extraction, in my opinion, represents the biggest example of a popular franchise trying to make this month’s flavor an ape without trying to do anything unique.

And there is my greatest concern about this flood of upcoming co-op shooters. It’s hard to get excited about a game where the number of players is the selling point. I can’t clearly talk about the quality of these upcoming releases, but many of them seem to be using crutches to supplement the exciting game design, especially for Rainbow Six Extraction.

(Image credit: Ubisoft) Silver lining

Despite my dissatisfaction so far, there is one upcoming collaborative shooter that really excites me. That’s Back 4 Blood, the spiritual successor to Left 4 Dead. If it’s being developed by the same team and someone knows how to make a co-op shooter properly, it’s Turtle Rock Studios. Forget that Evolve has ever existed.

Turtle Rock itself has learned lessons from its long history with co-op shooters. The company previously developed Evolve, a truly cool asymmetric multiplayer title that lets a team of hunters fight monolithic alien creatures. twist? The enemy player actually controls the creature.

Evolve had a big premise, but unfortunately it didn’t get a solid audience. It quietly and sadly became ambiguous. It may have prompted Turtle Rock to return to its roots in a back-to-back collaborative shooter like Back 4 Blood. It essentially left 4 Dead on steroids, which is a much safer bet for the audience who might prefer something easier than just picking up and playing.

(Image credit: WB Games)

Back 4 Blood’s marketing so far has been really exciting to see. Showcases for each gameplay are exploding with confidence and refinement. I haven’t chosen to hide behind the CG trailer. Instead, it shows exactly what to expect through built-in action-packed gameplay. Back 4 Blood could be a game that frees me from the irony of co-op shooters. We welcome you to do so.

I may come across pretty tough shooters as collaborative as the sub-genre, but that doesn’t mean I’m completely against collaborative play as a concept. The games I play the most are Sea of ​​Thieves and Final Fantasy 14. These games grow in collaboration with other players and are even better.

In the end, I sincerely hope that games like Redfall and Contraband will prove me wrong and be great. In particular, both of these games will be available on the Xbox Game Pass on the first day, so at least there’s no reason to look for a game with a subscription. Then the fingers cross and it becomes a game that makes me happy again and again.

Back 4 Blood is Left 4 Dead 3 Never obtained from Valve

