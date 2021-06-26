Windows 11 comes with a redesigned File Explorer





Now official, Microsoft introduced Windows 11 and partially updated the user interface. For example, you have a modified Start menu that does not contain live tiles, but contains areas with recently opened programs. In addition, Windows 11 comes with a minimally redesigned File Explorer. Microsoft unveiled a preview of the new design at a post-launch developer event for Windows 11.

This is a new feature in File Explorer in Windows 11.

Microsoft is using the old Windows 10 File Explorer for the redesign. However, what’s new is the toolbar at the top of Explorer. This says goodbye to the ribbon menu and works with icons and fonts instead. The goal is to improve accessibility so that people with disabilities can find their way more easily. At the same time, the size of the toolbar is scalable, making it as easy as possible to perform actions on a computer with a touch screen.

Datei-Explorer Win 10 vs Win 11

Contents: Microsoft Windows 11 laptop

Source: Windowslatest / Microsoft Windows 11 File Explorer and New Toolbar 01

Description: Microsoft Windows 11 File Explorer with new Toolbar 02

Contents: Microsoft WinUI3 element

To celebrate the billion devices with Windows 10 installed, Devices & Windows Head Panos Panay shared a video on Instagram in March 2020. You can see the newly designed File Explorer here. Touch screen and mouse. The new File Explorer is now used in Windows 11. As you can already see in the video preview, the new File Explorer retains all the features of the previous Explorer and only the toolbar has been redesigned. Microsoft WinUI 3 uses the XMLXAML extension already announced at the Build 2020 Developer Conference. WinUI 3 will be available as the final version of Windows 11. Development is documented on Github.

02:42 Windows 11: Microsoft Introduces New Operating System with Video

Also worth reading: Windows 11: Free upgrades, system requirements, next week’s beta

New File Explorer Suite for Windows 11:

Windows 11 has a redesigned user interface that includes a Start menu. In addition, Windows 11 includes a redesigned File Explorer. In addition to the familiar items, there is a new toolbar that replaces the old ribbon menu and uses only icons and labels. Microsoft uses WinUI 3 as its technical foundation. This allows menu items to expand better than in previous File Explorer.

Source: Microsoft, Windowslatest, Github, Instagram

Supports PCGH – Complete in just 1 minute. Thanks!

All readers receive daily free news, articles, guides, videos and podcasts about the latest gaming hardware and their favorite games. So far, we’ve funded this site primarily through advertising, but since COVID-19 it’s getting harder and harder. Many companies are cutting or reducing their advertising budgets towards 2020. Unfortunately, we have to rely on this budget to continue to offer PC game consoles for free as usual.

That’s why we look at you now. As a PCGH supporter, you can support us so that we can continue to provide the content known to us for free as usual. Every contribution, big or small, is worth it. Supports PC game consoles – takes just 1 minute.

Support now

Thank you.

[PLUS] Essential Tools for Windows 10: Best Software for Gamers PCGH PLUS: Get the most out of your PC with the right software. Since each user swear with a different tool, we have summarized the “necessary items” on the next page. This article is from PC Gaming Hardware 07/2019.Details … Go to article

Links marked with * are affiliate links. Affiliate links are not advertisements as they are independent in the research and selection of the products offered. We receive a small commission on the sale of products used to fund some of the free content on our site.

back

1 2 Windows 11 comes with a redesigned File Explorer Photo gallery of “Windows 11 comes with a redesigned File Explorer”

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos