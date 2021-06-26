SolarWinds hacker stole data from Microsoft’s customer support system





The hacking group believed to be the cause of the SolarWinds breach used access to Microsoft’s support tools through the compromised customer service agent’s computer. The breach allowed hackers to perform further hacks on Microsoft customers.

Microsoft posted a blog post on Friday to investigate the Nobelium hacking group and found “information-stealing malware” found on computers used by customer support agents. Since the computer had access to “basic account information for a small number of customers,” Microsoft believes this data was used to launch a “targeted attack.”

Microsoft claimed to have “quickly responded” to the breach and removed access to protect the device. Support agents are also said to consist of a “minimum required set of privileges” as part of Microsoft’s Zero Trust “leased privileged access” approach to customer information.

All affected customers have been notified by the company and provided additional support to keep their accounts secure.

Microsoft hasn’t notified how long the group will have access to customer data, but Reuters has warned customers that the group was accessible in late May. We also notified the report that agents could access billing contact information, services paid by customers, and more.

Microsoft also appears to be aware of the three entities compromised in the phishing campaign, but has not disclosed whether the data collected from the malware was used in group attempts.

Nobelium is believed to be the group that allegedly hacked SolarWinds in December 2019. This includes waiting for nine months on the network company’s system before acting.

This is not the only serious breach involving Microsoft in 2021. In March, it was revealed that the Chinese hacking group Hafnium was using Microsoft Exchange Server to attack servers around the world. An attack believed to have affected more than 30,000 organizations has led Microsoft to release a series of patches affecting versions of Exchange Server dating back to 2013.

Keep up with all of Apple with our weekly Apple Insider podcast and get the latest news from Apple Insider Daily. Say “Hey, Siri” to your HomePod mini and request these podcasts and the latest HomeKit Insider episodes as well.

If you want an ad-free main Apple Insider podcast experience, you can support Apple Insider podcasts by subscribing for $ 5 per month from Apple’s podcast app, or from Patreon if you need another podcast player. ..

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos