Google Play Store has serious privacy issues in the world of Android apps for kids / digital information





Everyone deserves considerable privacy online, but it’s no exaggeration to say that children’s privacy tends to be given an even higher level of importance. If you’re not careful, the Internet can be a relatively dangerous place for children. As a result, app stores usually need to pay close attention to apps for children. This is because this could potentially reduce apps for children. Privacy can be compromised by certain apps that children use every day.

Most privacy protocols introduced to protect children online are based on COPPA or the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act. The apps in the Google Play store should comply with these rules and regulations if you’re targeting users under the age of 13, but unfortunately Google isn’t really doing enough. Make sure that apps that don’t follow these rules use the platform to prevent them from reaching vulnerable children around the world.

The reason for saying this is that about 20% of the top 500 children’s apps on the Google Play Store have been found to violate these privacy policies to some extent. This discovery was made by Comparetech, and analysis has shown that privacy breaches often occur in the form of illegal data mining, as app developers impose strict restrictions on the type of data they can collect from their children. It became clear. Some pretty obvious reasons.

The real scary thing about this discovery is that the app, which is getting so much data from a children’s audience, has been downloaded by a total of nearly 500 million unique users, so the potential for misuse of this data is high. Is expensive. You really need to deal with it. Google is responsible for protecting the rights of people who use the platform daily. If tech giants can’t take steps to reduce the number of children’s privacy law violators, people may find it unsafe enough to use. Their app store in the first place.

Strict enforcement of COPPA regulations can greatly help children avoid many of the dangers associated with downloading apps, etc., but at the same time, parents are more active in deciding which apps their young children can have. Must play a role. It can not be used.

