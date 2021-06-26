Tracking the progress of Cyprus as a development hub





Over the years, Cypriot companies have developed strategies and suggestions to bring developers to the island, Katerina Andrew tells the story.

Since 2012, banks have collapsed and the unemployment rate has skyrocketed, leaving Cyprus in search of stable career growth, employment and innovation, resulting in the loss of many engineers abroad.

Demand for developers wasn’t what it is now, even a pre-bank collapse, with far fewer tech companies, especially international ones. As a result, five years ago there was a shortage of senior-level technicians, but there was no demand for such candidates as they are today.

Five years ago, the demand was simpler, the job description was a more flexible company, you could see juniors, etc., and the specifications were more general. More hardware employees were sought, such as IT managers and IT support, and software engineers and developers asked. Because there is no super niche or super specific technology. At the time, few people started a tech company here or had any interest in the industry.

The tech industry surge and boom began around 2017 with recruiters in Cyprus and has gained tremendous momentum until demand exceeds supply.

How to deal with the shortage varies from company to company, for example, large international companies from Russia have many engineers in their home countries and have been trying to obtain licenses to hire non-EU citizens and relocate their own citizens. I did.

Indeed, certain countries such as Israel, Russia and Ukraine are renowned for their innovative and vibrant technical departments and talents. Historically in Cyprus we were not known about this, most of our graduates studied medicine, law, or business / finance related fields, but I’m convinced that the statistics on it are very different these days. doing. Also note that many of our technicians a few years ago were swallowed up by banks and public services because many of our technicians were soared by the public sector and government jobs were so popular with local Cypriots. Please give me.

In recent years, there have been changes in attitudes seen when recruiters are talking to tech candidates, and they feel that their focus is likely to be truly inspiring rather than a safe government job. We are concentrating on international companies. Innovative, cutting-edge technology and projects, and higher salaries. React and Angular, NET, Node, C Sharp, Javascript These are the trending languages ​​currently in demand in Cyprus and are highly sought after as recruiters. These languages ​​are gaining in popularity and are used worldwide because they allow for the greatest framework compatibility and flexibility. These languages ​​for Swift, android studio, and Kotlin app development are also in demand.

The recovery of the recession since 2013 and the global surge in technological advances and global business digitization have made Cyprus an attractive destination for tech companies (operating costs, tax incentives, etc.). These were cutting-edge and highly innovative. Therefore, they are looking for like-minded candidates who can demonstrate their programming talents.

It’s not that Cyprus tech companies don’t care or understand. I’m just dissatisfied with the significant inflation of salaries and demands from developers these days. They are unable to compete with internationally offered budgets and conditions, and certain tech industries such as FinTech and FX have had a significant impact on salaries for engineers at all levels, especially Limassol. I will. In 2012/2013, new graduates or very junior developers could expect a monthly salary of around € 1100, but now the total amount is in the range of € 1500-1750.

Local Cypriot companies lag behind international companies in terms of salaries and benefits for a variety of reasons. Above all, there is a lack of competitive infrastructure as a country. We have no perks and will start supporting at the same rate as other larger markets such as the UK and the US.

Cyprus-owned companies are usually unable to provide international exposure and innovation, and most technicians want this, so they face the even more difficult problem of procuring and hiring technicians. .. The Cyprus business community has taken the time to figure out the extent of the global reach of this issue and the best way to respond to change. In general, it seems that companies are short of funding for high salaries, as developers are currently ordering.

The recruitment of technicians and the shortage of such professionals are recognized in all markets worldwide. Other countries like the UK are clearly much larger markets, with much larger candidate pools, larger salary budgets, and generally more innovation, more infrastructure, and such. Access to mobility for talent.

In other countries like the United States, there has been a major move to establish training hubs and facilities to develop talent from junior and graduate pools. Recruitment approaches are more positive in larger markets, less stagnant and more witty in establishing a pipeline of technology candidates and training them with the new technologies they need.

In Cyprus this is starting slowly, but we only observed it this year. Many of our technical clients are beginning to offer roles and training to new graduates and juniors. In large markets, this literally started years ago.

So I said it all! Cyprus has a unique blend of perks and benefits not found in the great powers, and ultimately attracts and keeps us on the watchlist of tech companies coming here and developers moving here.

Aside from the obvious, weather and beach-type living in the Mediterranean, we have impressive tax incentives, we have low living costs and travel is much easier.

Cyprus is near Europe and the Middle East, and most developers considering relocation come from here. This means that they can get home on a regular basis, relatively quickly and cheaply. For businesses, that means lower travel costs. It is much less culture shock, faster and easier for developers in these countries to move to Cyprus. Countries in these regions often have one of the important things in common with Cyprus. Cooking, religion, etc. are all fair. Same.

