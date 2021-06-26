Everything we know about Metroid Dread





Only the longest and most enthusiastic Metroid fans remember the old Metroid Dread announcement 15 years ago. Nintendo hadn’t said anything about the game for over a decade, but when it re-released the game at the Treehouse Live showcase, it surprised everyone with the E32021. Originally planned as a classic 2D entry in the DS series, this completely new version of Metroid Dladys has finally come to fruition.

Unlike Metroid Prime 4, which we saw and heard almost nothing, Metroid Dread has released a lot of juicy details to dig into. Metroid has a strange and problematic history of development in the past, but in 2017 Metroid: Samus Returns’ 3DS developer Mercury Steam gave fans a response to the high expectations the series has earned over the years. We have great trust in our living room. This will be the main entry in the series, so read everything you know about Metroid Dread before Samus returns.

Release Date

As a rare treat, especially in the case of Metroid games, Nintendo struck us with double pain by revealing Metroid Dread, giving us a release date at once. Well, unless you count the original releases, it took 15 years to release, but this is a completely different game. Perhaps in response to the long-delayed reboot of Metroid Prime 4, Metroid Dread was given a mercilessly close release date of October 8, 2021. Given the more horrifying tones of the game, the October launch seems very appropriate.

platform

No need to wonder which platform Nintendo’s property is on. Metroid Dreadis is not developed internally by Nintendo, but will be maintained exclusively for the Nintendo Switch platform. As with any Mario, Zelda, or Pokemon game, the only option to get these games is Nintendo hardware.

trailer

Metroid Dread, also known as Metroid 5, got a complete trailer of the story and gameplay prior to its launch later this year. The most exciting thing we’ve learned from the trailer, at least for those of us who care about the story of the Metroid series, is that the game will be set up after the Metroid Fusion event. The game was released in 2002. GBA was the latest game on the Metroid Timeline. This means that fans have been unbearably waiting for the next article on Samus’s adventure for 19 years. Thankfully, Metroid Dread eventually ties up the story thread that remains open from the game, as Metroid Dread’s longtime Metroid director and producer Yoshio Sakamoto states: The game marks the end of that story arc. “

For those who missed it, or who haven’t played for nearly 20 years, the Metroid Fusion plot is a space station infected with the mysterious X parasite that was infected with Samus and had to be treated with Metroid cells. Focused on Samus exploring. This allowed her to absorb the X parasite, but her suit was also infected and placed on the station for observation. The parasite in her suit will eventually form as her clone, taking over her original armor, learning all her abilities, and becoming the “SA-X” that hunts you down throughout the game.

Metroid Dread features Samus in another new suit that looks like a mix of her fusion and classic design. The trailer begins with an ambush by a robotic enemy called EMMI. EMMI fires with blasts and missiles, but has no effect. As she is forced to run, this new enemy seems to play the role of SA-X as a somewhat unstoppable force to hunt you down throughout the game. After some gameplay, Samus looks like a captured failure, but the camera cuts into the title before she finishes.

Sakamoto, the first author of Metroid Dread 15 years ago, talked about what the title of the game means. “It represents a relentless threat to chase Samus Aran, who looks invincible at first glance … Each robot roams in a particular zone, approaches when it senses the sound of Samus, and when it catches Samus with a visual sensor, Start chasing Samus. Fast. “There are other ways to avoid EMMI detection altogether than just running away. “If you can make it silent, EMMI won’t notice you … you can also hide behind the object and make it visually unrecognizable. And with her new main defensive move, Samus Can hide himself from EMMI using an optical camouflage known as the Phantom Cloak. “

The last real story we got was that Fusion’s computer AI, Adam, is returning to Metroid Dread.

Gameplay

When playing 3DS remakeMetroid: Samus Returns, Metroid Dread feels like a natural sequel to the game in many ways. Both of these titles have been developed by Mercury Steam, which has proven itself as a great developer of classic 2D Metroid-style games. The trailer is concise, but it shows how this Metroid game resembles but differs from past entries.

First and foremost, this is a classic 2D Metroid game. In other words, you will run, jump, and shoot on the vast map that will be revealed as you explore. You will find and pick up various power-ups and weapons that will allow you to navigate previously blocked and inaccessible areas. An example I saw at a Nintendo tree house was a classic charge beam. The Metroidvania genre has skyrocketed in popularity over the last decade or so, and Metroid Dread itself seems to be yet another official view that helped pioneers.

As for the new features, we’ve already talked about the phantom cloak, which is the first time Samus has upgraded to a stealth-oriented suit. Not only is it appropriate to add stealth options in games with nearly invincible tracker-type enemies, but it’s also a fun alternative tactic you’ve never seen in Metroid games.

Other than running and hiding, another way to deal with EMMI robots that cannot be destroyed in any other way is to utilize the central unit around the map. By interacting with them, you can turn a regular arm cannon into an Omega cannon. This gives you a single shot that can destroy the EMMI before returning to a normal shot. This may not be enough to handle all the EMMI on the map, creating a tense moment when deciding when and where to use these limited shots.

One move introduced at Samus Returns was a counter melee attack returning to Metroid Dread. This move can interfere with and damage the enemy, revealing the weaknesses of the enemy and the boss. This move is extended with a melee dash attack on the Metroid Dread, allowing it to be used purely aggressively. I also saw a cool slide movement going under a small gap faster than turning into a morph ball.

Perhaps the most exciting little addition not yet included in 2D Metroid games is Free Aim. Now, thanks to the switch’s standard dual analog controls, players can move independently over a smooth 360-degree range without sticking to the basic direction or stopping for precise aiming. You can aim at it.

Multiplayer

No. All Metroid Dread will be single player. Despite the multiplayer Metroid in the past, mainline 2D games have always been a single-player adventure, which fans love.

Download contents

It’s not impossible, but it seems very unlikely that Metroid Dread DLC will be present. Nintendo can be pretty weird when it comes to post-release content for some titles, but Metroid doesn’t seem to be right. .. The map is fully designed and paced. There is no real reason for DLC to exist, as it rarely gets in the way of side quests and optional content other than getting all the power-ups.

pre order

The number of pre-orders for Metroid Dread is increasing and you can choose from two different versions. There are standard editions and special editions.

The Standard Edition is a typical $ 60 pre-order with nothing to add to the game.

The special edition, which is already sold out, costs $ 90. At that price, you’ll get games, steel book cases, art books, and five art cards with the theme of five 2D Metroid games.

Although technically not part of the pre-order bundle, you can also get a cool new pair of amiibo figures. The 2 pack comes with new armor and EMMI Samus. It’s not yet clear what these two will do in the game itself. Either way, they will look great in anyone’s collection.

