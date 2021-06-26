How new features of Google Meet help students and teachers





Google Meet offers a variety of new features such as co-hosting, livestreaming to YouTube, video locking tools, and live-translated captions.

Google Meet’s video communication platform continues to evolve rapidly, and the latest features make life easier for teachers and students. Over the past few months, Google has added a number of new tools to its service, including the ability to resize and move video feeds, data saver mode, and AI-assisted automatic zooming. Some fun additions have recently arrived, such as video backgrounds to make video calls more attractive.

Inspired by the constant demand for video calling solutions to handle work and learning, Google has exempted the 60-minute call limit for at least another year. As adoption progressed, Google Meet received even more tricks. For example, the ability to end everyone’s meetings, mute all buttons to calm online class turmoil, live captions, Meet integration in Google Classroom, emoji reactions, and more.

Google has announced a number of new features to make Meet a more attractive platform for education. First, Google Meet automatically provides host privileges to all teachers and co-teachers, allowing multiple teachers to share classroom duties. In addition, Meet will soon support multiple hosts, allowing users to choose the co-host of their choice. Students in the waiting room can enroll in the class as soon as the teacher is online. In addition, students in the waiting room will not be able to see or communicate with each other like in Zoom’s waiting room.

Meet the rival with features including zoom

Another notable feature that will be coming to Google Meet in the future is the ability to livestream video calls directly to YouTube. A beta version of this feature will be available later this year and will be widely available to educators with education and learning upgrades or Education Plus subscriptions next year. Livestreaming on YouTube is very useful because it eliminates the risks and hassles associated with having people outside the facility join a group video call. For example, it can be a good way to prevent scenarios like Zoombombing.

Google will also bring live-translated captions to Google Meet later this year. As the name implies, when attendees speak in real time in another language, the audio is automatically translated and transcribed. This is similar to how Google Translate’s live transcription feature works on Android smartphones, and Google Meet already supports live captions in English, French, German, Spanish and Portuguese. In addition, there will be a video lock feature that allows meeting organizers to disable camera feeds for all participants.

Google Meet will allow users to pin multiple tiles and customize the view during a video call. This is useful, for example, when lining up a speaker and a sign language interpreter. In addition, Google has improved its hand-raising capabilities, making it more intuitive than implementation on Clubhouse and other rival platforms. Google Meet displays permanent notifications and arranges them in chronological order so that all participants raise their hands on the grid. When the person finishes speaking, that person’s name is automatically removed from the Google Meet list.

Source: Google

