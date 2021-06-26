Google tests a new feature that warns you if your search results aren’t reliable yet





In one of Silicon Valley’s latest attempts to tackle the crisis of online false alarms, Google has announced a new feature that alerts US users on trending topics that don’t yet have reliable search results.

According to an image from Google’s announcement, the prompt warns the user that “these results seem to be changing rapidly,” and “if this topic is new, it will take some time before the results are added by a trusted source.” May take. ” on Friday.

The tool is designed to detect searches for “rapidly evolving” topics that “various sources” have not yet considered, such as breaking news and other topics of increasing interest. I will. However, Google’s announcement did not say exactly what was considered a credible source and how to assess the credibility of that source.

The risk of false alarms online has been a widespread concern for tech companies for many years. But tech giants like Google (also owning YouTube) are primarily in the form of disinformation about COVID-19, disinformation about 2020 election fraud, and antitrust investigations. We started treating it as an imminent issue for new surveillance. By Congress.

According to Recode, this feature has been tested for about a week, according to Google, but the percentage of searches is negligible. Mashable was unable to validate the prompts individually, even though it searched for the same topic that Google’s search liaison showed as an example of Recode. The example included a query for UFO sightings proposed in the United Kingdom.

At the time of this writing, UFO queries direct users to YouTube videos of alleged sightings, coverage of the British tabloids Sun and Daily Star, and Verge’s article on Google’s new features.

This may be partly because the topic was displayed 4 days ago. This may prevent the topic from being classified as a “rapidly changing” or “new” topic. But in “media literacy,” the tool said it was intended by Google search public liaison Danny Sullivan in the medium term, after the topic began to trend, as before the trend began. It is doubtful whether we will do much to help our users. What is called a trusted site provides a deeper context (and on some subjects it is rarely done). Other queries listed by Recode as examples include “Why Lithium has Britney” and “Black Triangle Ufo Ocean”. Mashable also didn’t receive a new Google prompt for them.

“Whether you’re seeing something on social media or talking to a friend, you might use Google to learn more about an ongoing issue,” Sullivan wrote in a post in the announcement. However, “The trusted information you are searching for may not yet be online. This is especially true for breaking news and new topics where the first published information may be the least reliable.”

Earlier this year, Google released the About This Result panel beta. This adds context to the source of the information that appears in the results. The panel shows a snippet of Wikipedia entries about your site (if available). This provides more context about what a website is known for.

Both Facebook and Twitter announced similar deliberate tools for online media literacy prior to the 2020 US presidential election. For example, label your post as “disputed allegations” or “misleading information.” However, the question remains as to how effective warnings to users about these prompts, labels, and potentially untrusted information are.

Still, testing possible fixes is better than nothing. But when it comes to false information online, Google’s new-like warnings may be a flimsy band-aid when we’re dealing with a big scar.

