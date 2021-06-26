Warzone: The best grotesque loadout





The Groza Assault Rifle received some important buffs in Season 4 of the Warzone. This guide will show the player the best possible loadout.

The Groza assault rifle is back in revenge on Warzone. This guide will show players the best loadouts to use with this weapon. For titles like Warzone, the metagame is constantly changing, introducing new maps, weapons, and balance patches. What may be feasible in one season may not be carried over to the next season. In Season 4, Groza was given an additional boost to make it one of the better ARs available. Players can create their own loadouts during the Battle Royale and find them on the map. Collecting these loadouts makes it much easier to maintain control of your own kit. The best possible loadout options for the Groza assault rifle are:

The main reason players want to focus on Groza is due to its high damage output and its mobility. Unlike other assault rifles, Groza allows players to move around a bit faster and instantly escape stressful situations. This is the perfect weapon for players who want to be familiar and personal during combat. Players will need to level up each weapon to unlock all available attachments. The best attachments to use with Groza are:

The best grotesque loadout in the war zone

The best attachments a player should use when equipping Groza are:

Laser: Tiger Team Spotlight: This will increase the speed of movement when aiming. Muzzle: GRU Suppressor: This silences the player’s shots and increases bullet speed. Barrel: 16.5ft CMV mil-spec: This also improves bullet speed and recoil control. Underbarrel: Bruiser Grip: This makes aiming from the hip to the downsight much faster. Ammo: Spetsnaz 60 Rnd Drum: One of the largest clips available. This makes it much easier to kill multiple enemies at once without reloading. Benefits: EOD, ghost, amp included.

Overall, players will want to cycle through several attachments to find something more comfortable for them. With Warzone, it’s much easier to find ammo on the map, so players can change the ammo attachment to something else. This weapon is ideal for players who like the fast-paced action of landing in a populous area right after the start of the match. Warzone continues to introduce balance patches as the game progresses, but Groza is easily one of the best assault rifles.

Warzone is now available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC.

