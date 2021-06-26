View: The possibilities are endless with advanced Wi-Fi technology





The Covid-19 crisis completely surprised businesses last year. When the national blockade was announced, companies scrambled to continue their BCP (Business Continuity Plan). Digitally savvy companies barely missed a step towards WFH (working from home) or WFA (working from anywhere), while others struggled to stay on track.

Almost overnight, the importance of digital and wireless networks became widespread. Many companies that have no means of digitizing are either bankrupt or irrelevant.

The success of digital initiatives often relies on networks, especially Wi-Fi, which is the primary point of connection between the Internet and various devices. Wi-Fi is like air, you can’t see or touch it, but it’s essential to bring every digital experience to life. Wi-Fi continues to play a vital role in empowering post-pandemic businesses, enabling people to stay connected as everyone’s capacity and connectivity needs grow.

A recent Deloitte study on the adoption of advanced wireless systems such as Wi-Fi 6 has shown accelerated digital transformation after a pandemic. The market penetration of Wi-Fi enabled devices has already exceeded 10 billion, which exceeds the world’s population and carries 55% of the world’s Internet traffic, and its share is growing rapidly on Wi-Fi. I am.

It will be some time before the latest generations of Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 6E (original 6GHz band Wi-Fi 6) debut and are adopted in the mass market. Work is already underway on next-generation standards such as Wi-Fi 7 (higher bandwidth, highest speed, lowest possible latency, most efficient power usage) to meet future needs.

Wi-Fi will not only support existing use cases such as online learning, remote working and telemedicine, but will also help enable future use cases such as unmanned vehicles, advanced biometrics at airports and remotes. So, give momentum to innovation that drives the digital leap forward. Building management, augmented reality (AR / VR / MR), smart farming, etc.

In a nutshell, “resilience” is spurring increased wireless investment to empower companies to cope with current and future business disruptions. As we’ve seen recently, once years of organizational change are now possible in months. The rate at which crustal movements are occurring is not surprising to see strategic changes take place in the coming weeks sometime in the not too distant future.

Wi-Fi has become an ubiquitous aspect of modern life. In today’s organizations, to seamlessly connect employees, customers, and machines for robust remote work capabilities, increased automation, hassle-free access to data at your fingertips, and complete digital services. A secure wireless system is essential.

Who would have thought that 4K video conferencing and the HD Virtual Summit would set the new standard for doing business and reaching stakeholders around the world without leaving the room!

Similarly, traditional academic sessions have remained suspended since March 2020, so digital learning fills the gap while allowing teachers and students to connect daily. This ensures continuous learning and creative collaboration, despite blockages and geographical constraints.

Not only does Wi-Fi drive explosive multimedia content consumption on OTT platforms, Wi-Fi 6 eliminates dizziness when using high-end VR / AR (Virtual / Augmented Reality) devices. Did. Get a realistic digital experience, walking every street of the world in every detail and playing high-frame-rate games at cinematic resolutions that test the limits of the human eye, without getting out of the door. became. ..

Given the growing demand for open interoperability in the home, deploying a mesh network covers every corner of the home without compromising bandwidth, speed, or latency and provides comprehensive coverage. The next big thing to do is to set up multiple access points and routers. ..

Similarly, in healthcare, telemedicine has helped save days and lives. Not only are remote diagnostics and consultations, online testing, and real-time monitoring preferred among patients, but such features also allow healthcare professionals to defeat the probability of patient-to-doctor ratios. I am.

In addition, legacy sectors such as agriculture benefit from 24/7 connectivity. Wi-Fi has paved the way for farmers to stay up to date, making important information readily available over the phone. Now you can digitally see weather information, sowing patterns, crop prices in Mandis and more.

In addition, Game Changer is a smart, organized agriculture, backed by drones that monitor crop health and field-based IoT devices that measure soil humidity, weather conditions, and related environmental factors, and are efficient. Increase farm productivity by using resources.

Wi-Fi SENS is a new standard for motion tracking and environment mapping using Wi-Fi signals, allowing you to find applications in any environment you communicate with, including homes, hospitals, schools, offices, airports and hospitality. .. This reflects infinity. How each of us touches on the potential of Wi-Fi, future innovative uses, and the discreet and innovative role in digital acceleration around the world.

(The writer is a managing director)

