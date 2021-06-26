Developers plan to bring Roblox to Nintendo Switch





The online gaming platform Roblox has a strong user base with more than 37 million active users reported daily in early 2021. Roblox itself isn’t necessarily a game, but it’s a platform that allows users to create their own work and share it with the community, resulting in endlessness. The number of games to test and play. Since its launch in 2006, the site has expanded significantly and now offers a variety of play options. But can players access Roblox on the Nintendo Switch? This is what we know.

Roblox is currently not available on any generation of PlayStation consoles, but there are rumors that the company plans to change this in the future.

Is Roblox available on Nintendo Switch? Roblox is one of the most kid-friendly games (and Nintendo Switch is one of the most kid-friendly devices), but it’s currently not playable on Switch. For now, Roblox is available on Xbox One, Windows, Mac, iOS, and Android devices. Thanks to backward compatibility with the new Xbox Series X / S consoles, this also means that current generation console users can play Roblox, but it’s not optimized for the new console specifications.

There are many creators who provide hacks online to access the Roblox website from the Nintendo Switch console, but it doesn’t seem like they can use these methods to play games on the platform. There are several ways to access your account and profile, but the game doesn’t run in the console.

With rumors about the Nintendo Switch Pro, it’s unclear if the platform will be compatible with future consoles.

Roblox is a fully cross-platform online site, so Nintendo Switch users may need a Nintendo Online membership to access it. Also, while switch portability is one of the more marketable aspects of the console, it may not be available to players on the go.

Roblox currently has a limited number of platforms available, but the company plans to expand its offerings in the future. At a conference call to discuss the company’s earnings in the first quarter of 2021, CEO and co-founder Dave Baszucki suggested that Roblox is expanding to all gaming platforms.

According to GamesRadar, Switch, PlayStation, and Quest all make perfect sense for Roblox, he said.

Dave didn’t reveal a timeline to extend Roblox’s products to Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, or Oculus Quest, but these moves seem to be in the near future. Oculus Quest’s mention in the call also suggests that the platform may be expanded to include VR games, but no specific plans have been announced at this time.

News Summary:

The developers plan to bring Roblox to the Nintendo Switch. Check out all the news and articles from the latest game news and updates.

Disclaimer: If you need to update / edit / delete this news or article, please contact our support team.

