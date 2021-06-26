Google has just made a big change to search and we love it





Much of our daily activity on the Internet begins with searching for more information, whether it’s news or information about different jobs or personal topics of interest. An online search engine used around the world. But the search is not perfect. Google continues to improve its credibility to ensure that the results it provides are authentic.

The danger of fake news and misinformation became so obvious during the coronavirus pandemic that Google has rolled out some new features to improve search. In April 2020, Google began notifying users when they couldn’t find a result in their search that matched their query particularly well. Then, in February 2021, Google published the “About This Result” feature, which provides more context for a particular search result. Google’s latest search capabilities are another step in the right direction, as they help users understand that the results they are displaying may not provide the correct or complete information.

According to a blog post, Google search algorithms are now able to detect the rapid evolution of topics, and various sources have not yet been considered. In that case, Google Search says that the information related to the results is changing rapidly, and that it may be best to return to the search later when more information becomes available. Place an indicator to notify the user. This means that Google will now warn users if search results are likely to be inaccurate or incomplete.

If the results on the topic may be unreliable, Google Search will prompt you. -Credit: Google

Google

Google provides the example search above, and some people are looking for ufos shot at 106 mph. The result returns a message informing the user to pay attention to the first result displayed because the situation is changing rapidly.

These results seem to be changing rapidly

If this topic is new, it may take some time for trusted sources to add results.

Warnings are only displayed for breaking news type situations where the results may change as more information comes in. However, it may be sufficient to instruct Internet users to be careful before sharing incomplete information with others.

The story continues

Some internet users have already begun to get these prompts by searching, but mileage is different. Most Internet searches are excluded, as this GoogeSearch algorithm change only affects results related to the development of ongoing events.

All these new search features can further reduce the impact of fake news and reduce the spread of false information by teaching users how to disseminate information responsibly. The new Google search prompt will first be deployed in the United States. This certainly makes sense given what happened to the false information prevailing here. Google says it plans to extend these features over the next few months.

See the original version of this article on BGR.com

