Simple Tips for Taking Better Pictures of Your Etsy Products





The number of handmade products is increasing, and the number of photographers of new products is increasing accordingly. High-quality product photos are essential to product marketing, but they don’t have to be expensive or overly technical. In fact, there are some simple things you can adjust to help take your product photos to the next level.

I recently started selling photos on Etsy as a way to bring in extra cash. I’m not the only one working on this new venture. According to Etsy, the number of active sellers in 2020 increased by 63.5% compared to 2019. In the process of understanding the platform, I joined many groups of Etsy sellers to get tips on Etsy-specific marketing tactics. One of the most common Instagram pages I see for these groups and Etsy sellers is requesting support for product photography. It’s well known that high-quality images are needed to successfully sell a product, but the way to achieve these high-quality images is great for new sellers, especially if you have no photography experience. It can feel like a hurdle.

Fortunately, taking a picture of a product is not difficult. No flashy (or expensive) equipment or large-scale setups that require a lot of space are required. You don’t necessarily have to get a luminaire. Some simple tools and tips will help you to take pictures of your products, sell your products in a more professional way and attract more customers.

Background

Choosing the right background settings is one of the most important things for a product photo. When taking pictures at home, it’s important to make sure there’s nothing cluttered or distracting in the background. Freeing up space for your photos will make your images look more professional, rather than shooting your products against the backdrop of your home items.

Color selection is also important. I like to keep using white, which may look cleaner, but it makes the image brighter and more attractive than dark colors. Bright images tend to stand out in search results. But your product and the person you are marketing to should promote this. Some products require a black or gray background. Alternatively, the brand may need something more colorful, such as pink or blue. The important thing is to choose a solid one without busy patterns or textures so that your product can be the focus. You never want your item to conflict with your background choices.

The background and shooting surface do not have to be the same. In my case, I shoot a smooth white drawer unit on a wheel against a white wall background. However, you can also use a white surface for the item and a different color for the background. You can play with large poster boards and colored paper. Again, the important thing is that the colors and differences in color are not distracting. In most cases, it’s best to keep things subtle and neutral, but boldness can also make things stand out from your competitors.

Another important tip for adjusting your shooting setup is to create a space between the product and the background. Placing the item directly in the background can cause it to be as focused as the product itself, distracting and flat. It may also look less specialized. In my setup, I just place the product a few feet away from the wall and face the front of the surface. This creates separation and focuses on the product. The walls I shoot are textured, so it’s especially important to pull them away from the wall as the texture of the wall can look busy and messy if it’s perfectly focused and next to the product. .. Even if you’re using a seamless background (a piece of paper or any other material that curves from the shooting surface to the background without a curve), you still need to pull it away from the background to create depth and separation.

Lit

There are lots of different (and affordable) lighting settings, and just as much information on how to use them for product photography, but sometimes all you need is sunshine. .. Natural light can be the type of lighting that is very successful in product photography. The biggest advantage is that it’s free. Natural light is a great solution for those who are just starting out or who don’t want to invest in special equipment. However, if you need 100% consistency for the photos of different products, you can’t use natural light (if you can’t wait for the right conditions). Natural light also depends on the time of day, the time of day, and of course the weather, so if you use natural light, you need to make sure that there are no problems with the difference in the photos when it comes to lighting.

If you’re happy with subtly different lighting conditions, there are some easy ways to take advantage of natural light and work best. Shooting next to a window is the best way to get a soft, uniform light. As you can see in the image setup above, there are two windows just a few feet away from where you are taking the picture. These almost south-facing windows fill the area with plenty of natural light, even on slightly cloudy days. Generally speaking, I shoot when there is no direct light through the window, but instead when the sun rises in the sky, more diffused light arrives through the window. But if you want to make it a little more interesting, you can also shoot during direct sunlight.

Reflectors are also a great tool for this type of setup. You can use just the white poster board or buy a photo-only reflector, but if you place it on the other side of the window, the light will bounce off the shadow area, making it even more uniform in the product. It will be exposed to light. I didn’t use it in these sample images because I enjoy shadows, but for some window areas and setups, reflectors are important.

Depth of field

If you’re using a DSLR or mirrorless camera (or a phone that can control it) for your product photos, another thing to consider is depth of field. For those unfamiliar with photography, depth of field is simply the amount of scenes that are in focus. If the depth of field is too shallow, some parts of the product will be out of focus, which is not ideal. Conversely, if the depth of field is too deep, it can focus on the entire setup and distract attention from the product. You can make your product photography more successful by finding a happy medium that allows you to focus on the entire product, but not on the background. Of course, for flat items such as shirts and art prints, you don’t have to worry too much, but it’s worth paying attention to, depending on how your product is set up.

composition

Simple is the best way to create product photos. In most areas of photography, you’ll want to avoid centering your subject, but with products, that’s exactly what you want to do. Your product should be well in front and in the center, and configuring the product in the middle of the frame will help you do just that.

For platforms like Etsy and Instagram, you also need to consider how thumbnails are cropped in search results. If you are too close to the product or cut too much, the search results will be interrupted and you will not be able to actually show the work. In Etsy’s ad, I saw a lot of images of necklaces showing only the chain, not the actual handmade part of the necklace. By centering the most important part of your product in the center of the frame and leaving plenty of space around it, you can avoid sacrificing thumbnail creation of search results. However, be careful not to reserve too much space. However, the product will be small and difficult to see in the thumbnail. As with most things in life, finding balance is important.

Use a tripod

You don’t have to buy expensive gear, but in most cases a tripod is one of my highly recommended devices. One of the worst things I see in product photos is the blurry image caused by the shutter speed being too slow and holding the camera in my hand. The image of the item should be perfectly crisp and crisp. Otherwise, it will look very unprofessional and will make the product truly hard to see, which will have no effect on the sale of the product. With a high quality tripod, you’ll get images that aren’t blurry due to camera shake or movement. It also makes it easier to take pictures because you can place the camera in one place and focus on arranging items. You don’t have to get and reframe the image every time. Finally, atripod makes it easy to make the image perfectly straight and horizontal. This is very important for professional-looking images.

Thoughts of farewell

After all, the point of product photography is to successfully market and sell your products. It’s important to identify what suits you and your brand style. The important thing is that they portray professional products and brands, and whatever they are, they accurately represent your product.

As you may have noticed, all the examples I have given are very simple product shots without staging. It’s important to have a basic product photo, but you can also create emotions and set scenes for your items by including images performed in related prop scans. As a result, it is very successful in encouraging purchases. But that’s another day’s topic.

