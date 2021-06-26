Get this Google Gadget on Flipkart with Re 1 only.The actual price is 4,499, but there is a problem with the transaction





Yet another amazing deal was revealed. This Google gadget is only available on Flipkart Re1. Nothing more Well, the Re 1 deal is about Google Nest Mini, one of the most affordable smart speakers currently available on the market. The price in India is 4,499. Now, interested buyers can get the Google Nest Mini smart speaker with Re1 alone.

Simply put, buyers who buy the Google Pixel 4a can choose to buy the Google Nest Mini smart speaker by paying an additional Re1. But that’s not all Pixel 4a buyers offer. According to the details provided in Flipkart, buyers can take free photo lessons from 7,999 worth of professionals at pixel.getpepped.com and get free EMI options from 5,334 per month.

In addition, Pixel 4a buyers get a 7% immediate discount on EMI transactions made using YES Bank credit cards, 5% cash back on payments made with Flipkart Axis Bank credit cards, first Receive 100 Off on Flipkart Pay Later Orders. 100 immediate discounts on purchases made using UPI-based payment methods over 500. Finally, buyers are also eligible for 20% off on their first transaction with ICICI Bank, IndusInd Bank, SBI Cards, and Amex Network Cards issued by Mobikwik.

Google Pixel 4a specifications

Google Pixel 4a features a 5.81 inch full HD + OLED display. It features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor combined with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space. On the front of the camera, the Google Pixel 4a has a 12.2 megapixel rear camera and an 8 megapixel front camera. It works on Android 10, but you can upgrade to Android 11. It is backed up by a 3,140mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging technology. Other connectivity features include 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.0, a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

