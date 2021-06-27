Amazon and Google are formally investigated for fake reviews





The UK regulator, or the Competitive Markets Authority (CMA), has launched a formal investigation into Amazon and Google about concerns that it is not focusing on fighting fake reviews on the site.

As officials and policy makers scrutinize allegations of anti-competitive behavior, this study is the latest in a series of studies accumulating on tech giants around the world.

On Friday, the UK CMA will begin in May 2020, with a move following the first CMA investigation that evaluated the internal systems and processes of several platforms to identify and process fake reviews. Said.

“In this next phase of work, the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) will collect more information and take inadequate steps to protect shoppers from fake reviews, allowing these two companies to become consumers. Determine if you may have violated the law. “

– Competitive Markets Authority (CMA)

CMA also says that some sellers manipulate the product list, such as Amazon’s system offering positive reviews from other products, that is, gift card giveaways in exchange for five-star reviews. We are also concerned that we have failed enough to prevent and prevent.

Photo: NICOLE NGUYEN / THE WALL STREET JOURNAL

Andrea Coscelli, CMA’s CEO, said:

“Our concern is that millions of online shoppers can be misunderstood by reading fake reviews and spending money on their recommendations. Similarly, some businesses. If a five-star review can be forged to make a product or service most prominent and a law-abiding company is defeated, it’s simply not fair. To protect customers and honest business with Amazon and Google. We are investigating concerns that we are not doing enough to prevent or remove fake reviews. It turns out that it is important that these technology platforms are responsible and not working well. If you are ready to take action. “

– Andrea Coscelli, CMA CEO

CMA said there was disagreement over whether Amazon and Alphabet’s Google violated the law. However, if you conclude that you are in breach of consumer protection legislation, you can take a variety of enforcement measures, from securing formal commitments to changing the way you deal with fake reviews and escalating proceedings. I will. Wow.

Amazon and Google have collaborated on a CMA investigation with an Amazon spokeswoman, stating that the company “is spending a great deal of resources to prevent fake and incentive reviews from appearing in the store.” It was. The company also said last year that it prevented 200 million fake reviews from being seen by customers around the world.

“Our strict policy clearly states that reviews should be based on real-world experience. If policy violations are found, from removing malicious content to disabling user accounts. I will take measures. “

– Google spokesperson

For more information on CMA probes to Amazon and Google, please visit our online review case page.

It looks like it’s pulling brands like RAVPower from online stores for fake / “paid” reviews.

