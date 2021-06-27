Pioneer of Story of Seasons Olive Town Update 1.0.5 is now available (with patch notes)





XSEED Games and Marvelous Europe have released a software update for Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town. This will display the farm life simulation in update version 1.0.5.

This took longer than expected to be pushed live for Western fans, based on the additional localization and certification issues needed.

“Previously, we announced that the gap between the Japanese version of the 1.0.5 patch and the release of our version was due to a large amount of additional text that needed to be localized into English, French, German and Spanish. However, even when it was completed, there were authentication issues affecting the North American version, “explained XSEED Games.

“We are working to complete the process as soon as possible and are currently working towards 1.0.5, which will be released on Saturday, June 26. We apologize for any inconvenience. All stories Thank you very much for your support and patience. Of Seasons: A pioneer of Olive Town fans. “

The Story of Seasons Olive Town Pioneer is now available for purchase at Nintendo Switch retailers and Nintendo eShops around the world.

Story of Seasons: Pioneer of Olive Town Update Version 1.0.5 Patch Note Maker features have been changed to make it easier to use The maker preloads enough material to continuously create up to 10 items of the same type. Now you can lock the movement in a straight line Hold down the L or R button while moving with the left stick to lock the movement in the left, right, up, or down direction. Add a heart gauge visual while interacting with the proposer. Remedy some of the issues that caused the lag.A button when moving from indoors to outdoors Adjusts some cooking time Adjusts existing dialogues of some residents and adds new dialogues Gifts, confessions, or suggestions multiple times a day Change the character’s response when adding new visuals for different meals

