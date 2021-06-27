Billions of Google users now have access to radical new search options





Google has been the undisputed king of search for decades, with Microsoft’s few attempts and the emerging privacy-focused DuckDuckGo failing to pull many users away.

While Google’s estimates of its dominance in the global search market range from 70% to 90%, Microsoft’s Bing seems to have made some minor advances over the past few years.

Today, as both users and regulators demand greater security and better privacy, the companies behind crypto-powered Brave browsers are private and transparent with Google’s ad-based surveillance technology. We have launched a new search engine that promises to be a great alternative.

Google has dominated Internet search for decades, but users and regulators have expressed frustration … [+] In some of that practice.

Nur Photo via Getty Images

BraveSearch launched in beta this week, using its own independent index on the web to work independently of other indexes, claiming that it “does not track users, user searches, or clicks.” ..

“Unlike older search engines that track and profile users, and newer search engines that are mostly old engine skins and don’t have their own index, Brave Search is a community-driven index that guarantees privacy. It provides a new way to get relevant results, “said Brendan Eich, CEO of Brave, the former head of Mozilla, the creator of Firefox, in a statement announcing the launch of Brave Search. It is stated in.

However, if Brave cannot produce enough relevant results, you can get answers from other providers. The results include a “search independence metric” that shows the percentage of results from the Braves index only.

Brave Search, which will be the default search for Brave browsers later this year, can be accessed from search.brave.com. This means that users do not have to switch to Brave’s browser to use it.

The Brave search includes an “independence metric” that shows the number of results Brave returns … [+] Really independent. “

Brave

Brave’s browser still has a negligible market share in the global browser business, but is growing with a steady clip-now boasting 32 million monthly active users from 25 million in March 2020.

“BraveSearch is the industry’s most private and the only independent search engine, giving users the control and trust they want to replace Big Tech,” Eich added. “Bravesearch fills a clear void in today’s market as millions of people lose confidence in the surveillance economy and are actively looking for solutions to manage their data.”

Brave said he wouldn’t show ads in “this early part” of the beta version of Brave Search, but said he would later offer both ad-free paid search and ad-free free search. .. Later, we plan to include cryptocurrency support.

“When you’re ready, consider running a private ad. [the cryptocurrency] BAT’s revenue sharing to search, as we did in Brave User Advertising, “the company said in a press release released.

