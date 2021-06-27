Apex Legends patch updates arena map, weapons





The next Apex Legends update, released June 29th with the Genesis event, will include some changes to the game’s Arenas mode. These changes affect the price of weapons players buy before the start of the round, balancing the abilities of various legends, and changing the arena map itself. The update patch notes revealed what was happening in advance when arena mode was involved.

Most of the arena changes deal with the weapons available in the mode and their costs. Capabilities make up the second most significant change in terms of both price and cooldown, with actual map changes making up only a small portion of the note. When the patch is released, some bugs will be fixed as well.

Rewind the Apex game at the Genesis Collection event. ⏪

Return to the original Kings Canyon and World Edge map or fight for glory on the Skull Town Arena map. We will return to where everything started on June 29th. pic.twitter.com/ uuUFY55jsy

— Apex Legends (@PlayApex) June 24, 2021

Patch notes for Arenas mode are below and will be published each time a Genesis update is released.

Weapon price

P2020 Level 1 Upgrade: 50-> 25 P2020 Level 2 Upgrade: 125-> 75 P2020 Level 3 Upgrade: 200-> 150 RE45: 250-> 200 EVA: 250-> 300 Mastiff: 500-> 400 R99: 550-> 500 Volt: 500-> 550 Spitfire: 550-> 600 L Star: 400-> 500 R301 Level 2 Upgrade: 300-> 350 G7 Scout: 350-> 400 G7 Scout Level 3 Upgrade: 250-> 200 30-30: 350-> 400 30-30 Level 3 Upgrade: 250-> 200

Utility costs

Ark Star: 100-> 125 Gold Backpack: 250-> 300 Legendary Ability Price Crypto EMP: 600-> 500 Crypto Drone: 100-> 50 Revenant Death Totem: 600-> 500 Lifeline DOC Drone 50-> 75 Hughes Knuckle Cluster 150-> 75 Bloodhound Ult 350-> 450

Adjusting legend ability

The starting charge for the Pathfinder grapple has been reduced from 3 to 2. Pathfinder zipline round cooldowns have been increased from all rounds to every other round. Rampart’s Sheila round cooldown has been reduced from every 3 rounds to every other round. Watson’s intercept pylon round cooldown has been increased from every round to every other round. Octane’s LaunchPad cooldown has been increased from every round to every other round. Octane’s Stim’s starting charge has been reduced from 3 to 2.

Other

A scoreboard has been added to the map screen.You can now report players by pressing [SPACE / Y] From round 3 on the map screen, start with a shield battery in addition to 2 syringes and 2 shield cells. The Care Package also lands 5 seconds earlier to make the included weapons a more viable option before the end of the round. The 6x scope has been moved from a base sniper weapon to a level 1 upgrade.

Party crusher

Adjusted the circle logic to give downtown a little more priority. Simplified the visual language of minimaps.

Phase runner

Increased the height of certain prop covers throughout the map to prevent unreasonable benefits to large relegends. Added some trees to reduce the ease of spawn sniping (look at you, lepter …).

Arenas bug fixes

The included turbocharger is now displayed in the Purple devotion UI. Players will no longer be selected as Jumpmasters on the legend selection screen. Updated sniper stock to show empty slots as needed. You will no longer be stuck in a crouching position after dying while resurrection of your teammates during a round in the arena.







