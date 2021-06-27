Replace Google Photos with Synology NAS





If you’re looking for an alternative to Google Photos, consider networked storage. Synology has a great range of NAS products, and their Moments app is one of the best Google Photos alternatives I’ve ever seen.

Google Photos has begun charging for photo storage this year. This is a great service, but it’s a problem for someone like me who takes a lot of photos and videos. Google understands very well that I’ve never seen it from any other service, but once you start paying for photos, leaving them will be complicated.

That’s where Synology comes in. Like The GATE, the company has been around for 20 years and NAS products cater to almost every need for home users, professional consumers and professionals. NAS makes a lot of sense when many of us work from home, especially when compared to Google Photos and its prices.

Synology NAS with Seagate drive

The problem goes back to Google’s storage prices. With a free account, you get 15GB of storage for Gmail, Google Drive, and Google Photos. Then 100 GB is $ 27.99 a year, and at a higher level, 2 TB is $ 139.99 a year. By comparison, Microsoft OneDrive costs $ 79.00 a year for 1TB, which includes Microsoft Office.

The problem is that no service is as robust as Google Photos. Even with a “high quality” backup, considering how much you shot with the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, you should be able to fill 100GB within a few months. .. I love the features and how to search for text or specific images or locations, but I don’t want to keep spending money on bigger and bigger plans, especially when creating lots of images and videos that I want to back up. ..

That’s why I love Synology DiskStation DS420 + NAS. I’ve been using NAS for a while and this is a great system for backing up files. SynologyMoments offers a very similar experience to Google Photos for free after purchasing a NAS and drive.

What’s really impressive is that Synology devices are packed with software and features for almost all types of users. From the user interface, you can set up users, permissions, folders, and packages that provide everything from playing music to media servers or external backups.

Moments is one of the most convenient NAS packages for photography enthusiasts. It’s an AI-enabled photo management application that runs on your NAS and can be set to be accessible from outside your home or strictly accessible while you’re at home.

From within the Android app or from a secure website, Moments can provide effects to your photos, organize them by person, subject, location, and search based on any of those terms.

Moments does a surprisingly good job of recognizing objects and people such as cars, and is robust enough to duplicate many of the best features of Google Photos.

The software is limited and I can’t duplicate everything I expect from Photos, but at least not yet, it’s still very robust. I definitely found the pictures of my wife and daughter, but I had to create a large number of groups for each and merge them, which was a fairly straightforward process.

You can also create tags to easily find a set of photos based on the system you want to create. I found it useful to find photos of places I’ve been to, but if you’re using location tags on your camera or phone, Moments also has a location folder.

Moments has a similar photo feature, so you can compare potential duplicates and remove unnecessary extras. For shutter bugs that take multiple shots in a row, this is a great way to reduce the clutter of extra images with just a few clicks.

Synology DiskStation Manager

The image quality is excellent, and Synology’s DS Cloud allows you to back up images and files directly from your phone to your NAS, or you can use Synology Drive to back up your desktop files from your PC to your NAS.

No matter how you use your NAS, it’s a scalable option, you can spend as much as you need, and it’s more common than Google Photos in the long run, especially if you need to exceed 1 TB. It is cheap. Best of all, it’s much easier to find and manipulate images on your NAS than to find them in a Google-organized way.

The cost depends on your settings and needs, but currently Synology NAS has 7TB of space and you will pay about $ 155 a year, assuming an annual cost of about 5 years.

If you don’t need as much space as I do, you can reduce your annual costs, but I like how scalable this option is, no matter how many images or videos you back up.

I’m also a big fan of the Synology DiskStation Manager operating system for NAS. Robust but easy to use, the range of apps for mobile phones means you can do a lot at the same price, all without an annual fee.

As a high-end user, this is a very reasonable setting for me, and I also prefer it to sticking to Google for ever-increasing storage space.

A Synology NAS with space for two hard drives costs about $ 400, while a DS420 + with four hard drive bays costs $ 650. A good NAS hard drive runs on 4TB for about $ 150, but Synology’s hybrid RAID requires three drives to protect your data in the event of a drive failure.

If you have any questions about how to use your Synology NAS, please let us know. Synology software is currently working on plans to release DiskStation Manager 7.0 later this year, so we can expect many upgrades as well. The new operating system actually includes a major upgrade that may compete more directly with Google Photos: Synology Photos.

Synology Photos has many new features such as automatic albums, secure sharing, fast browsing of images, and a brand new app that allows you to cast to your TV using AirPlay or Chromecast.

Join the Synology Photos list

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos