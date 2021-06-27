Intel’s LGA1800 socket discovered: LGA1700 relative





Hardware blogger @ momomo_ushas has released a photo of the LGA-17xx / LGA-18xx socket cover. This shows that the two sockets have some similarities, such as the same physical dimensions and cooling mounts.

Future Alder Lake processors for Intel desktop PCs will use the latest LGA1700 form factor and suitable sockets to mark Intel’s first radical upgrade of sockets for mainstream desktop CPUs since 2004. The new LGA1700 socket holds the 37.5mm width of today’s sockets. However, it becomes longer at 45 mm. This means that you may need a different cooler mounting mechanism. More importantly, new CPUs are expected to be 0.8mm shorter than current processors, and most existing coolers are obsolete.

Unlike Intel’s LGA1700, which has been discussed for quite some time, its LGA1800 is mentioned only once by Igor Walossek of Igor’s Lab. Walossek does not say whether the LGA1700 and LGA1800 sockets coexist or whether the latter will take over the former. The source of the photo is unknown, so take a grain of salt for information about the LGA1800 form factor.

There are several different theories about the LGA1800 form factor.

Intel can use the LGA1800 for CPUs with some great features. For example, unlocked parts, CPUs with high-performance GPUs, and Xeon processors that can use sockets to improve power supply and performance. This can be a significant headache for PC makers and motherboard designers, so Intel is unlikely to go this route. The LGA1800 requires a radically different power supply system and may be used in future processors that are shorter than Alder Lake’s design. For example, Intel’s Meter Lake CPU features a multi-tile design, and tiles are created using a variety of process techniques. These chips are two years old, so they may be shorter.

Intel’s LGA115x / LGA1200 sockets have shared a cooling mounting mechanism with mechanical components since the early 2010s, but with different pinouts and power supply circuitry. In addition, special shelves prevent the CPU from being installed in the wrong socket. Motherboard and system manufacturers, on the other hand, can continue to use the same mechanical components they are accustomed to. That said, it’s not surprising that Intel integrates as many components as possible between the LGA1700 and LGA1800 form factors.

