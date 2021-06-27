Landing sites for the best Apex Legends Genesis event: Kings Canyon and World Edge





Kings Canyon and World Edge have been returned to the Apex Legends menu at the Genesis Collection event. There are several best landing points for both maps listed here.

Apex Players, who have been active since day one, are excited to see OG Kings Canyon and World Edge Map return to the Genesis Collection event on June 29th.

However, for those who haven’t played since Season 0 or 3, the original versions of these maps can be as foreign as the all-new maps. If you haven’t played in either, or need a review, here are some of the best landing points for both.

The best original Kings Canyon landing site Respawn Entertainment It’s nostalgia, baby.Air force base

Located at the western end of the map, Airbase is a well-sized location full of floor loot and supply boxes that can also be found inside aircraft parked there.

All Respawn Entertainment Air Force Base dropships include loot.

It’s not usually the place where the team will land, but if the team uses the abundant weapons offered at this place, it usually means that they have a good chance of getting them out.

Starting with Airbase, it also offers easy rotation options to other nearby attractions such as Runoff and Skull Town.

Thunder Dome Respawn Entertainment The Thunder Dome is a great place to land. Don’t get stuck too long unless you want to encounter a straggler from Skull Town.

Also, the infamous Thunderdome, located to the west of Kings Canyon, is actually early in the game, despite its name, holding enough loot to prepare you and your squad before heading into combat. Can be relatively quiet.

The Thunder Dome is right next to Skull Town. This means you can raise your gear and head there to join the team of your choice. Alternatively, you can skip this hot zone and head to the market to catch the team unnoticed as they flee Skulltown.

Relay Respawn Entertainment Relay looks great and has a decent loot to launch.

The relay is located in the northeast corner of the map and is a vast complex packed with supply boxes and floor loot. Being out of the way means that most spinning routes aren’t there either. Therefore, unless the circle ends here, the relay should be a fairly quiet area.

Players can now pick up their weapons, equip them, and then use the restart balloons on the outskirts of the premises to fly to swamps, swamps, and even hydrodams to take part in battles.

Kings Canyon Area to Avoid

The general rule of thumb for KC is: The closer you are to the center of the map, the more crowded the landing zone will be. If you want to avoid fire fights right away, areas such as hydrodams, bunkers and cascades are not friends. Probably because quite a few players are in a hurry to get the best loot.

The best original world edge landing spot Respawn Entertainment World Edge was first added to Apex long before Season 3.Refinery

Located northeast of the Epicenter (another decent starting point), the refinery is an ideal place for anyone who wants to get a lot of plunder in a short amount of time.

The Respawn Entertainment Refinery is quarantined, so if you can wipe out the enemy squad, you’re ready for the game.

It’s a relatively small POI, but with the right amount of floor routes and 25 supply bins, you can quickly inventory everything your team needs.

The only downside, if you can call it, is that it can be far from some of the first rings starting in the lower left quadrant of the map. But still, it’s an inland area where moving from a refinery to another area shouldn’t be too much of a hassle.

Trainyard Respawn Entertainment The trainyard is perfect for players who don’t mind early battles.

The trainyard is one of the central locations on the World Edge, but the cliffs on the east-south border provide some protection from players leaking from other, more popular central POIs.

Not too big, but with 26 supply bins, ample floor routes, and relatively high levels of gear, it’s ideal for quick and early inventory buildup.

Finally, the train yard is adjacent to other good locations. If your first ring placement allows you, you can move to the loot-rich Lava Fissure and then to the secret Sniper’s Ridge where you can shoot down unprotected enemy teams with Skyhook.

Lava City Respawn Entertainment If you want to avoid early battles, Lava City is out of the way.

Lava City is a great place to land if you are aiming for the lower right quadrant of the map. The LZ isn’t that hot, so most of the time you don’t have much risk of hitting or fighting other teams when you land. Also, it’s not a big place, so it doesn’t take much time to plunder.

One or two high-rise loot can appear here, but the real attraction is how quiet it is and how close it is to the very popular sorting factory POI, a great starting point for rotation. Will be.

