How to check if the Windows 11 TPM is enabled on your computer





When Microsoft unveiled the system requirements for Windows 11, it caused a lot of confusion due to certain compatibility checking tools. Software called PCHealthCheck states that some PCs can’t run Windows 11 even if the hardware is much more powerful than the minimum.

(Photo: Pavlo Gonchar / SOAP Images / LightRocket via Getty Images) UKRAINE-2021 / 06/24: In the figure in this photo, the Windows 11 logo is displayed on the screen of the smartphone against the background of the Microsoft website. At the event on June 24, 2021, Microsoft announced Windows 11, a new generation of Windows operating system (OS).

There was only one reason for this: the TPM module. Microsoft has included in future OS system requirements that PCs require a minimum of TPM 1.2 and TPM 2.0 is recommended. The problem is that not everyone knows what a TPM is. If you are one of them, this guide is for you.

Fortunately, it’s very easy to know if your PC has a TPM module, says XDA-Developers. This is a quick guide that is easy to understand, at least with basic computer know-how.

Important things to consider

However, there are a few things to consider before turning on the computer’s TPM module. The most important thing is to make sure the device actually meets the basic hardware requirements (no TPM). If not, there is no point in reading any further.

64-bit processor with at least two cores at a minimum clock speed of 1GHz 4GB RAM 64GB hard drive DirectX 12 compatible graphics card / WDDM 2.x minimum resolution 1366×768

If you are using a relatively modern system (a system built / purchased after the 2010s), you can safely run Windows 11 with minimal specifications.

Check if TPM is enabled

Do the following:

Press the Windows logo key + type tpm.msc in the R text box[OK]Click

Press the Windows logo key + R to display this window. Be sure to enter “tpm.msc” in it[OK]Please click on the.

(Photo: Tech Times)

[OK]Click to display the TPM management screen as shown below.

(Photo: Tech Times)

Look at the box in the center[ステータス]Find the tab to see if the TPM module is enabled on your system. If so, you can ignore this guide. If not, continue reading.

Also read: Revealed Windows 11 System Requirements: Can You Do It?

How to turn on the TPM module

Then proceed to the steps to turn on the TPM module on your computer. To do this, go to the UEFI BIOS. To access the BIOS, restart your computer and press and hold either the Del, F2, or F12 key (on most platforms, it’s often the Del key). Currently, not all motherboard BIOS looks the same, but the reference image is:

(Photo: MSI)

However, the TPM may not even be listed on the BIOS home page, especially on newer AMD or Intel platforms. For example, according to PCMag, AMD uses the name “fTPM” and Intel uses “IPTT” or Intel Identity Protection Technology. This guide focuses on AMD systems.

In general, the fTPM option is[詳細設定]Or[セキュリティ]It’s on the tab. Click on it and find the option called AMD fTPM[有効にする]Click to save your settings, then restart your PC. Watch this YouTube video for a more detailed process. Or, if the steps don’t exactly fit your motherboard model, Google’s unique guide is available.

Then repeat the steps shown when checking if the TPM module is enabled, and the TPM administration screen will display a window indicating that the TPM module has been turned on.

And you have it! The TPM is now enabled and Windows 11 is ready.

Why do you need all this?

Microsoft explained that the TPM is for security purposes. They argued that Windows 11 was the “safest” ever and that the TPM module should be included in the minimum spec for good reason.

A TPM module is a chip that is either built directly into the motherboard or can be purchased separately. Its main purpose is to provide a hardware-based barrier to protect sensitive data such as login credentials and encryption keys. Because security lies in the hardware itself, hackers cannot access all the important data there without actually tampering with the chip.

However, this requirement has already been twisted by Scalper at this point. Shortly after Windows 11 was announced, they were reported to be hoarding the TPM 2.0 module and raising the price up to four times the original MSRP. Fortunately, before 2011, the TPM module wasn’t built directly into the motherboard, so only those who use computers after 2011 will be adversely affected.

If you’re using a modern system, you don’t have to worry about paying more than $ 100 for components that were previously considered worthless.

