A Florida man refuses to sell his home because he’s involved in a $ 600 million development





A cheerful man in Florida is important despite being swallowed by a $ 600 million large-scale commercial development compared to a Pixar flick-up where a balloon salesman stubbornly clings to his house when a skyscraper rises. Refusing to sell family homes.

Orlando Capote told CBS4 News in Miami that his father had escaped Cuba and bought a humble single-family home in 1989 after doing double work to achieve the American dream.

Capote said the house was my soul. So what’s good about selling your soul for all the money in the world?

According to local reports, the surrounding construction zone is the largest commercial development in Coral Gables history.

Developed by Agave Ponce LLC, Plaza Coral Gables features shops, restaurants, homes, office spaces and even 242 luxury hotels.

According to the Plaza Coral Gables website, this development will have a positive impact on the quality of life and safety of the community through the creation of new spaces to promote food, recreation, arts, culture and outdoor activities. ..

Over the past six years, Capote has rejected as many as 60 offers up to $ 900,000 for a 1,300-square-foot home with two bedrooms and two bathrooms.

Capotes’ father died in 2005. After that, I lost my mother last year. The mother asked her son not to sell the treasures of the house before he died.

The home of Orlando Capote and his mother Lucia Capote is surrounded by the construction of the Coral Gables Plaza. Miami Herald refused to sell via AP. Home to the developers of Coral Gables Plaza. Miami Herald via AP

“This was my dad’s dream home. It took him 20 years to find it,” Capote told the Miami Herald. This house is like a hard drive. When I look around, live there, and move around, I remember a lot of memories. I couldn’t find it in another house.

Fearless Floridian not only refuses to disgrace his mother’s wishes, but also counterattacks developers and city halls.

He says the city broke many codes while destroying his property. Capote can be seen in a video showing people around his property wearing a sturdy contractor’s mask to protect his lungs from dusty debris.

Miami Herald Orlando Kaporti via AP and his mother Lucia Kaporti see the construction of the Coral Gables Plaza at their home in Coral Gables, Florida, and Miami Herald via AP

According to Capote, you can see some of the trash that has already fallen to the side. This wouldn’t happen if the buildings were actually 35 feet high, or at least 50 feet apart.

Coral Gables officials claim that the development does not violate the law or the Fire Service Act.

The issues raised were extensively reviewed and investigated, they told the Miami Herald.

