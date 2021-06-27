Google, Facebook and Tesla crypto tokens launch on crypto exchange FTX





The Swiss-based company Digital Asset AG (DAAG) sells crypto tokens via crypto exchange FTX. Approximately 55 free floating security tokens will be available for trading, including Tesla, Google, Facebook and Netflix. These tokens can be moved between any exchange built on the Solana blockchain. The Hong Kong-based FTX exchange will be led by Binance and Bittrex by allowing users to trade US-based tokenized stocks such as Google, Facebook, Tesla, Netflix and Nvidia.

Digital Assets AG (DAAG), a Swiss-based company specializing in digital financial products, has launched approximately 55 such floating security tokens (underlying $ 100 million).

DAAG’s tokenized shares will be transferred from the private blockchain to Solana. Solana claims to be more efficient and cost-effective.

“There is no reason why it takes two days to settle a stock exchange or why a listed company has to spend tens of millions of dollars to list on a national exchange.”

Brandon Williams, DAAG’s corporate development leader, said in a statement

This means that these stocks are currently only available on FTX, but can be traded on any exchange that will be built on the Solana blockchain in the future, such as the decentralized exchange Serum.

And FTX is no stranger to tokenized stock trading. Coinbase’s pre-IPO deal debuted on the platform the night before the company’s listing in April.

Why buy crypto tokens for your company when you can buy real stocks? Stocks in US companies may be easy for Americans to buy, but not for those who live abroad. And the time difference also means that investors on the other side of the world have to stay up all night to trade.

Advertising

Cryptographic tokens provide an alternative solution to investors who do not have easy or cheap access to US stocks. Cryptocurrency exchanges like FTX are open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, with no market holidays.

When shares are purchased, traders can withdraw tokens and deposit them in their own cryptocurrency wallet (a software program that helps keep cryptocurrencies private) rather than exchanging cryptocurrencies.

Can I get a dividend even if I own a crypto token instead of the actual stock? According to Binance, owning a token does not transfer shareholder rights to investors. However, FTX and Bittrex claim that shareholders are striving to ensure that they receive dividends, but this is not yet a guarantee. Who can buy Google, Facebook and other crypto stocks? Unlike Binance, DAAG has regulatory approval from the Liechtenstein Financial Markets Authority for users in all countries within the European Union and in the European Economic Area (EEA), including Iceland. Liechtenstein, Norway, and Croatia — Trade on tokenized platforms.

In fact, all jurisdictions except the United States, Iran, North Korea and Syria can apply for access to tokenized stock.

What is Solana? The Solana platform was launched in 2017 by Anatoly Yakovenko, a former employee of Qualcomm. Blockchain aims to solve the “impossible triangle” of blockchain: decentralization, security and scalability.

While Ethereum only supports decentralization and security, Bitcoin has scalability and security. Neither of the two solves the perfect Trinity.

And investors want to know where the story goes. Earlier this month, cryptocurrency startups recently raised $ 314 million. This was the fourth largest funding round in cryptocurrency history, with the exception of the Initial Coin Offering (ICO).

Venture capital firms Andreessen Horowitz and Polychain Capital led the procurement, with additional donations from Alameda Research, Block Change Ventures and others.

For a more detailed discussion, visit Business Insider Cryptosphere. This is a forum where users can dig deeper into all of the cryptography, participate in interesting discussions and stay ahead of the curve.See also: El Salvador promotes the use of Bitcoin at ATMs, digital wallets and free money, but participation is not “required”

A new cryptocurrency scam targeting gamers has already sucked up $ 2 million on Monero

South African regulators say cryptocurrencies are out of reach and helpless against alleged $ 3.6 billion Bitcoin fraud

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos