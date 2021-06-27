Chinese little giant seduces investors for big profits





Chinese investors are betting on small-cap growth stocks to rekindle returns as the shift from high-capitalization stocks is starting to gain momentum.

The mainland benchmark CSI300 hasn’t changed much over the past month, but the technology-intensive ChiNext index has risen 6.6% and the Nasdaq-style Starboard 50 index has risen 15%. MSCI Inc, a small-cap growth stock in China. Gauges have risen 6%, but economically sensitive value share equivalents have fallen 5%.

With the power of the Chinese economy questioned, investors are looking to a long-term growth story in search of extraordinary returns. For some, that means a faster-growing SME share than the more established good companies.

“The recent flat movement can be interpreted as a change in market preferences for technology and innovation, and it’s bullish on its first leg,” wrote industrial securities analyst Chang Idon. I will. He proposed tomorrow’s “core asset” a “little giant” on a starboard with a market capitalization of 10 to 80 billion yuan ($ 1.5 to $ 12 billion).

Star performer

Nothing embodies growth like the two-year-old Starboard in Shanghai. This has reduced the revenue and profitability requirements for the participation of companies with competitive technology. According to data compiled by Bloomberg, Star 50 Index companies are expected to grow 31% this year and 48% next year.

Still, there is a price to pay for such growth. According to data compiled by Bloomberg, Star50 Gauge is trading at 61x futures earnings forecast and Chinext is trading at 44x. The MSCI Asia Pacific Information Technology Index is only 18 times more futures revenue.

This is Zheshang Securities Co, including Wang Yang, who traded 89 times more profits when the board appeared in a recent report and called it the “new bull market engine.” It doesn’t look like it’s putting off analysts.

Blueshift

Prefers to shrink growth stocks are a major shift from high-capitalization stocks such as the liquor giant Guizhou Kayashu, which pushed the Chinese market to its peak in February. Investors were piled up for high earnings visibility, but liquidity concerns only vie for an exit as liquidity concerns caused sales in the most expensive parts of the market and sent benchmarks to revision in March.

This trend reflects a global revaluation of growth stocks as investors are looking to the future of cheaper circulating stocks when faster-than-expected rate hikes weigh heavily on post-pandemic economic recovery. That was evident in the response of the Federal Reserve Board of Governors to the hawkish pivot this month, which led to weaker growth stock rebounds and reflation bets.

Fed pivot seen as a bump, not a dead end in reflationary trading

For foreign investors, Hong Kong’s huge internet stocks are probably the biggest driver of China’s growth, but regulatory uncertainties keep it away. BlackRock Inc. is one of the companies ready to consider investing in SMEs in this sector.

Portfolio manager Lucy Liu said in a press conference Wednesday that “it is a small and medium-sized name that is less exposed to antitrust risks and is relatively early in the user penetration and growth cycle.” I will. Examples are live broadcasters and “new generation” social networks.

“We’ll probably be a little longer away from the big dominant platform,” she added.

Innovation nation

Playing semiconductors and electric cars is also one of the favorites of investors and analysts once rotation is established. The former is expected to benefit from capacity expansion as the global chip shortage continues, and EVs will be able to enjoy strong sales with more competitive model rollouts. Advanced manufacturing, military technology, artificial intelligence, and innovative medicine are other themes that seem to have potential.

The shift to growth could be boosted from the 100th anniversary of the Chinese Communist Party in July. Chang Fu Shen, senior analyst at Shanghai PD Fortune Asset Management (LLP), said the celebration could strengthen risk motivation and confidence in the economy.

“Advantageous technology policies that are key to boosting China’s comprehensive national power may develop after the 100th anniversary and ultimately move the market towards a new consensus,” he said.

