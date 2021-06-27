30 years of global warming has created more unstable and dangerous planets





The climate change that the Earth has seen so far has already caused unprecedented catastrophic events around the world, now that the world has warmed up to about 1.2C (2.16F) before the Industrial Revolution.

Importance: In the last few decades alone, climate change has shifted from a distant issue that has been separated from our daily lives to a crisis that we need to address now.

From the dry landscapes of the southwest to the rapidly warming Arctic Circle, the changes we have already seen have brought about what some researchers call “weather strangeness.”

Details: Looking at the past few years, we have shown a climate that is already far from the conditions at which millennials were born from the 1980s.

February 1985 was the coldest month in the world, compared to the 20th century average. Each of the last 30 years has been hotter than the previous months. The Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s oceanic calorie chart needs to be continually revised upwards to accommodate the fact that the ocean, which absorbs most of the excess heat trapped by greenhouse gases, is warming very rapidly. had. New reading.

Extreme Events: Climate change has manifested itself in the form of extreme weather events and climate events that sacrifice human life and property.

In 2020, California had the worst wildfire season on record. Large-scale fires broke out not only in other western states, but also in Siberia and Australia. Due to artificial global warming, heat waves are becoming more severe and longer lasting in much of the world, from the Southwestern United States to the Middle East. The fast-growing scientific discipline, known as the attribution of extreme events, focuses on the link between climate change and extreme meteorological events, and some of these studies are without anthropogenic global warming. Indicates that individual events could not have occurred. Sea-level rises have led to dramatic increases This trend continues in so-called “sunny day floods,” which are a combination of storm surges and sea-level rise, rather than weather in major cities along the east coast of the United States. Is predicted.

Next Steps: Summer 2021 is the norm for costly extreme weather events that combine severe droughts in the west with record heat waves to create ideal conditions for wildfires in much of the region. This is a typical example.

Yes, but: Studies show that the more you reduce greenhouse gas emissions, the more quickly you can avoid the truly catastrophic consequences of climate change, such as the collapse of Greenland and the West Antarctic Ice Sheet. It’s more likely.

The climate negotiations scheduled for November aim to ensure sufficient emission reduction commitments to avoid such disastrous consequences. However, even if all emissions stop today, the long atmospheric lifespan of carbon dioxide, around 1,000 years per molecule, means that we must deal with the effects of climate change for the rest of our lives. I will. For this reason, adaptation efforts are underway to increase the resilience of society to climate change. Also, although the necessary reductions have not yet begun, the relentless and steep upward march of emissions has stagnated to some extent.

Conclusion: It’s largely up to us how serious the impact will be. Innovations in the energy sector to create future clean technologies and already available resources such as wind, solar and battery technologies mean that emissions can now be significantly reduced, depending on political will. ..

