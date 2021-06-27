Technology Commercialization Fund Grants NREL $ 5 Million to Bring More Technology to Market





Article Courtesy NREL, US Department of Energy.

This year, the US Department of Energy (DOE) funded 16 National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) awards through its Technology Commercialization Fund (TCF). DOE-funded $ 5 million is about one-third of the available TCF budget allocated to the DOE Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy (EERE), and another $ 5.1 million non- $ 5.1 million provided by industry partners. Matches federal funding.

The TCF program is a departmental technology transition system with a positive and competitive approach to increasing the number of energy technologies developed at DOE’s national laboratories graduating to achieve commercial impact, and institute partnerships. The purpose is to strengthen.

The TCF program supports the collaborative development of NREL technology for market expansion, said TCF capture manager Eric Payne. The TCF closes a permanent gap in federal-funded RDD & D. [research, development, demonstration, and deployment] In that regard, funding is available for lab-scale development, scale-up, piloting, prototyping, further experimentation, etc., and is needed to bring technology to the market from the lab bench.

Throughout the National Laboratory system, DOE announced $ 30 million through TCF this year, maturing a total of 68 projects featuring promising energy technologies.

Advancement of NREL project

From aviation fuel to self-healing power grids, the NREL submitted in 2021 spans several technical disciplines. Four projects received over $ 500,000, Energy Storing Efficient HVAC for $ 595,557, Grid Edge Intelligent Distribution Automation System for Self-Healing Distribution Grids for $ 550,000, HOPP Field Testing and Verification, and Extremely Low Temperature and Advanced I received a super insulation. Insulation applications that receive $ 500,000 each.

Another prominent list of exceptional projects is that NREL molecular biology researcher Min Zhang has partnered with Novozymes, North Carolina State University, and the University of Kentucky. The project “Robust Carbonic Anhydrase for a New Biological, Sustainable, Low Energy CO2 Scrubbing Process from Waste Gas” designs and optimizes a new enzyme called Carbonic Anhydrase to carbon dioxide from combustion emissions. And convert them into usable bicarbonates for myriad applications.

In establishing the TCF program under the Energy Policy Act of 2005, Congress allowed national laboratories to innovate in the early stages of science and technology, but in practice without adequate funding and industry collaboration. That remains science fiction, Payne said.

A complete list of this year’s award-winning projects from NREL:

FueL additive for solid hydrogen (FLASH) carriers for electric aviation, $ 250,000 commercialization of distribution system load modeling tool to improve DER interconnect research, $ 250,000 cheap for cryogenic and highly insulated applications Super Insulation, $ 500,000 Particle Thermal Energy Storage and Carbon-Free Efficient Heat Exchanger Industry Heat Supply, $ 249,500 Robust Carbon for New Biological, Sustainable, Low Energy CO2 Scrubbing Process from Waste Gas Anhydrase, $ 250,000 bio-based pesticide by thermochemical conversion of biomass, $ 100,000 grid edge intelligent distribution automation system for self-healing distribution grid, $ 550,000 HOPP field testing and validation, $ 500,000 offshore wind turbine Digital twin, component failure prediction, $ 200,000 OpenOA, $ 249,950 electrodialysis combined desiccant air conditioning, $ 250,000 reduction in protein production costs enabling cell-free biocatalysis, $ 400,000 energy storage efficient HVAC , $ 595, Hydrogen-based power grid support with ElectrolyzeR with 5 57 Value Stacking (HYPER-V), $ 250,000 Real-time Optimal Power Flow-Based Distributed Energy Resource Management System (DERMS), $ 299,329 High Quality Thin film for very large Cd (Se, Te) CdTe solar modules, long-term impact of TCF Award of $ 150,000

Since 2016, NREL has received more than $ 22.6 million in funding from TCF for 72 projects. The funding provided to NREL researchers through the TCF continued to create game-changing technology.

Anne Miller, director of the NREL Technology Transfer Authority (TTO), said that the ability to continue to receive large sums of money demonstrates the ability of researchers to work with partners and the quality of their annual proposals. .. TCF is a program that supports NREL’s mission by enabling the deployment of lab-developed technologies.

In 2019, the NREL project focused on flexible perovskite solar cells will receive $ 745,500 from TCF to further add low-cost, high-productivity, high-ratio flexible PV technology that enables the use of portable or wearable PV devices. I investigated. The new perovskite material has won the prestigious R & D 100 award. This is an honor given to the 100 most innovative technologies of the previous year.

Earning $ 750,000 from TCF in 2018, NREL’s collaboration with Autodeskisis enables architects and engineers to incorporate energy-efficient aspects into Revit, the most used tool in this process. Transform the way buildings are designed. Revit makes it easy for architects to assess the impact of design choices on energy use.

Find out more about the TCF program at energy.gov.

