Poco X3 GT may be released soon and gets SIRIM certification





A rebranded version of the Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G (a Chinese variant), the Poco X3 GT will soon be available worldwide. As reported by 91Mobiles, the Poco X3 GT was first discovered in the MIUI camera code alongside other Xiaomi smartphones. Monica of the Poco X3 GT was confirmed thanks to the Indonesian telecommunications authorities and was also found at TKDN. The Poco X3 GT is also SIRIM Malaysia certified with model number 21061110AG, as discovered by MySmartPrice.

The SIRIM Malaysia list doesn’t reveal much about the Poco X3 GT specs, but the Redmi Note 10 Pro specs already available in China are already known. Based on this, the Poco X3 GT will include a 6.6-inch LCD display, a 5,000mAh battery, and an internal MediaTek Dimensity 1100 SoC.

Detailed specifications of Poco X3 GT

Details of this section

The Poco X3 GT is a rebranded Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G, so it has a 6.6-inch FHD + LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch sampling rate. The screen comes with 1100 knit brightness and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. The Poco X3 GT combines MediaTek Dimensity 1100 SoC with up to 8GB LPDDR4x RAM and 256G BUFS 3.1 internal storage and can be further expanded with a microSD card. The Poco X3 GT is ready to run Android 11 based MIUI 12 custom skins and comes with a 5,000mAh battery that supports 67W fast charging.

The back of the Poco X3 GT comes with three cameras, including a 64MO primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 2MP macro lens. On the front is a 16MP camera for selfies. There is also a security side-mounted fingerprint sensor, VC Liquid Cold Cooling, and dual stereo speakers with JBL.

The Poco X3 GT measures 163.3 x 75.9 x 8.9 mm and weighs 193 grams. Smartphone connectivity includes 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, NFC, and USB Type-C ports.

Price of Poco X3 GT

Since we know the price of the Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G, we can infer that the price of the Poco X3 GT is the same. Prices for the Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G in China start at RMB 1,599 for the 6GB / 128GB variant, RMB 1,799 for the 8GB / 128GB variant, and RMB 1,999 for the 8GB / 256GB variant. to start. .. The global price of the Poco X3 GT may be a little higher, but it can be a little higher.

