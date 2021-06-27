Burmaris about Google’s early story, the origin of GV, the risk of bioterrorism, etc.





Guest: Bill Maris, Founder Section 32

On his first job out of Bill’s college, he shared an office with Anne Wojcick.

When Bill first met Larry and Sergey, they were still active in the garage. At that time, Bill was still working on the hosting business Burley and later sold it. Bill was interviewed 23 times at Google before getting a job in corporate development, but wasn’t given a specific job. To learn about venture investment, Bill visited Mike Moritz and John Doerr on Sand Hill Road. Interesting info: In the early days of Google, Bill was sitting next to the intern who was developing this app. To Instagram).

After studying venture capital and corporate ventures, Bill and the team came up with three rules for operation.

Invest for financial gain. Other metrics are unsuccessful because they cannot be measured. If you are not sure if it is working, it will be shut down. “Economic profit is the best measure of whether a for-profit company is influential.” People who work in a corporate venture need to be paid like a venture capitalist (same financial incentive). If not, the best people just leave. GV must operate as an independent venture fund separate from Larry and Sergey. Venture teams need complete autonomy for their investments.

“The achievements of Eric, Larry, and Sergey have basically given us a cult blanche to set it up in a way that we think makes sense.”

$ 100 million initial funding allocated to GV. Venture funds are “minimal money to Google” and have the potential for huge returns. GV has generated huge revenues. Bill’s sole investment of 8-9 has brought billions of profits to Uber. Acquisitions and Strategies (Purchase and Build) Potential Slack Acquisitions: Bill thought Google should buy Slack, but Google decided it was too expensive (the same thing happened with Instagram and Shopify). T). I really insisted it was wrong, and the price went up only from there. Whenever a competitor makes a major takeover, there is a bit of remorse (should we buy it?).

Two Reasons Companies Don’t Make Bold Acquisitions:

Big companies that are afraid of price and don’t want to look stupid stick to the idea that “it wasn’t built here” “Google lost the nerve to buy big things” The problem of wanting to make everything yourself Exile the incumbent, which is difficult. Google never made a great social takeover. Launching social media products with virus growth hacks while protecting user privacy is difficult. Most startups are playing faster and looser than Google was comfortable with, traction worsened, and Google’s social products were shut down. When Google was making an acquisition (like YouTube), “Google wasn’t a big bad giant. It came with a bit of weird fun. After that, joining the company seemed like an opportunity to grow together, and now So it looks like this giant gobling. In addition to being difficult to buy, Google’s size makes it difficult to maintain great talent. One example is Chris Urmson of Aurora, Google’s Waymo division. Since leaving, Chris has generated over $ 10 billion in corporate value. “For large companies, it’s very difficult to stay an innovator.” Frontier Technologies

self-driving

“After all, what is society’s tolerance for accidents?” It is a challenge to get society to accept risk measurements reasonably and scientifically.

aging

Bill founded Calico, a life extension company, while at Google. “If I write down the symptoms of aging on the blackboard but don’t say it’s about aging, it will look like a medical condition. The problems of aging are all genetic and which proteins are expressed. And based on whether it is coded.[in some respects]”The only thing that distinguishes you between you at the age of 40 and you at the age of 20 is the state of your gene and which protein is being expressed.” We can now read the gene and read the gene. We can write. ”We should be able to understand genes, which are the basis of aging, which can cure many illnesses and prevent many sufferings. When the Google Org Structure team has an idea on Google, the team is empowered to get things started. As a result, a supportive culture leads to the creation of multiple similar projects (or at least overlapping projects).Random topic

Why Bill left Google

He spent most of his career as a boss. Google is so big that it’s easy to have over 200 VPs. Larry, Sergei and Eric are gone and Bill Campbell is dead. When his friend left, it became lonely.

How Bill sniffed Theranos

Theranos had many impressive investors, but it wasn’t really the name of Silicon Valley or biotechnology. Investing in life sciences is more than just a technology issue, it has regulatory issues and other challenges. “If it smells too good to be vaporware.” In science and venture investment, it’s much better to show rather than talk. “Show me something like opening a machine, not talking about it.”

Commercialization of news

The news cycle is so fast that the business model has shifted to opinion pieces. Theranos was backed by a media hype cycle looking for stories, rather than spending time researching and understanding. Preparing for the Next Pandemic COVID was a relatively benign pandemic (although many died and did not have to do so) Future pandemics can be much worse SARS mortality rate is 10 %, MERS 30% A deadly pandemic affects the entire economy, even disrupting the supply chain and endangering the grid and key infrastructure. The mRNA vaccine can be made in a few days. The policy must match the technology. Challenge trials are an important part of getting future vaccines to market faster. A challenge trial involves infecting a series of volunteers with the virus. “We should have been able to run these trials in weeks instead of six months and deploy these vaccines faster. Even if 1% of these volunteers had bad results, tens of thousands to numbers. It would have saved 100,000 lives. “In the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks, many Americans volunteered to endanger their lives in order to fight the terrorist attacks. The same should be said for biology. Adults who understand the risks should be allowed to make those decisions. We spend $ 4.3 billion annually on NIH, $ 6.5 billion on CDC, and $ 720 billion on defense. Bill is at risk The threat of bioterrorism and natural pandemics is at least as great a threat as traditional warfare. “There are no market incentives to create vaccines that are distributed free of charge. To do these things, we need government-level incentives.” “The reason for providing excellent vaccines for COVID is This is because the incentives are in line with the results. ”The government must also provide excellent incentives for distribution. Money is not a limiting factor for providing health care, vaccines, or solving climate change. “I personally believe that every baby born in this country deserves the highest quality medical care, clean water, and nutritious food. We are rich enough to provide it. We were caught up in a system that took billions to make a vaccine. There are many legal risks and regulations that delay the process. “When you lose the ability to appeal and create incentive structures, it’s not magic, but suddenly it feels like all of this has made amazing progress.” Lots of lurking in the lab and science. Yes, we’re just waiting for the right incentives for the government to stay out of the way and be creative. “

