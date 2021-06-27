GOP’s anti-technical efforts give Democrats new power – Pasadena Star News





Republicans are surpassing each other in a rhetorical attack on Big Tech, out of frustration with former President Trump’s unplatform and dissatisfaction with social media companies that have recognized a prejudice against conservative voices. Now they find themselves in a strange place, like the dog of the saying that eventually catches a moving car.

As various news reports explain, the anti-tech company bill package has been moved from the main committee of the US House of Representatives. The bill is horribly widespread and is at odds with the Republicans, who oppose expanding the federal government to private sector.

One measure requires the dissolution of Amazon, Facebook, and other tech companies, and another prohibits policies that offer benefits to platform-specific products. This means that Apple couldn’t self-preference their products in its app store. This is equivalent to having Ford introduce Honda at its store.

Another bill will limit the acquisition of tech companies, and yet another bill will raise application fees for mergers. One measure will encourage proceedings against the company. These parliamentary efforts can boost the power and budget of federal agencies. This is favored by democratic socialists, not conservative Republicans.

Nonetheless, the new measures have gained bipartisan support and have been signed by prominent populist Republicans such as Colorado’s Ken Buck. According to a report from The Wall Street Journal, he said the problem would be much bigger if you didn’t start somewhere or do something. Given that something in the government always leads to vast and nasty unintended consequences, we were always dissatisfied with having to have a legislative school.

This happens when legislators allow their emotions to win the principle legislation. We certainly understand Republican dissatisfaction with Facebook, Amazon, and YouTube’s decision on a particular platform, but the best approach is to get the market to categorize them through competition, social pressure, and private oversight.

Fortunately, some prominent Republicans are beginning to realize that passing a bill backed by some of Congress’s most liberal lawmakers may not serve their ultimate interests. .. House minority leader Kevin McCarthy, a spokesperson, told The Wall Street Journal that anti-technical law would only give federal Democrats more power to scale.

McCarthy promised his own Republican bill package. This is probably far less disturbing than the measures currently on the table. Republicans in California have often blamed tech companies. For example, in May he said it was time to curb Big Tech’s power over our speech.

But now McCarthy seems to be aware of one of the oldest axioms in politics. Before proposing new laws and regulations, imagine what your political enemies will do with their power. As Republican Rep. Jeff Miller told the journal, there is nothing conservative about empowering Biden’s political appointees.

Unfortunately, Republican over-the-top rhetoric has set the stage for the greatest potential government power over private sector in decades.

Government control of corporate decision-making only jeopardizes the economy and shatters innovation at the heart of tech companies’ success. As HL Mencken wrote, more Republicans need to rediscover the principles of the free market.

