External hard drive is wiped remotely





I don’t seem to have enough storage to store my data. It’s no wonder that terabyte drives and other devices are becoming more common and affordable among work documents, photos, videos and games.

Cloud storage is also growing in popularity, but what happens to yours if your company decides to stop the service? That’s what people are experiencing when the Samsung cloud is shut down. Click here or click here for what to do if you are affected by this.

Hackers can absolutely break into your computer and access your hard drive from there. But if you connect the drive directly to the network, this opens up a new path for mischief. This seems to have happened to some owners of popular external hard drives.

Here is the inside story

Western Digital My Book Live is a network attached storage (NAS) device. Instead of connecting this drive to your computer with a USB cable, connect it to a Wi-Fi router or an Ethernet port on your network.

Therefore, you can access the drive from any device connected to that network, such as a phone, computer, laptop, or tablet. The advantage is that you can share and access all types of files between these devices and drives to back up your data. All in one place.

While convenient, there are risks associated with providing remote access to chunks of data. Unfortunately, some WD My Book Live users recently found a difficult way, reporting that the drive was completely erased.

Wipe off

Western Digital states in a community forum post that some My BookLive devices have been compromised by malicious software. In some cases, this compromise resulted in a factory reset where all data on the device appeared to be erased.

The user trying to access the My Book Live drive is getting a landing page requesting a password they don’t have. There are also reports of factory resets on the drive. This may mean that the data is unrecoverable.

There are no breaches or signs of breach of Western Digital’s cloud services or systems, Western Digital told Ars Technica. Hopefully this isn’t the result of a data breach that puts more user data at risk, but we can’t be too careful.

How to save data

Western Digital recommends disconnecting My Book Live from the Internet and turning it off. This is not only to prevent further damage, but also to protect other devices that share the network. The company’s official statement is as follows:

At this time, we recommend disconnecting My BookLive from the Internet to protect the data on your device. We are actively investigating and will provide updates for this thread as it becomes available.

An important caveat is that these devices received the final firmware update in 2015. We hope Western Digital is working on a fix and will push for the necessary updates soon.

3 ways to save lost files from failed hard drive

