Allows you to focus on innovation and technology





The Barbados Entrepreneurship Foundation (BEF) $ 20 Challenge, in collaboration with Optimist Clubs in Barbados, launches a new pilot series under the theme of “Igniting the Entrepreneurial Mindset” with a focus on innovation and adoption of more technologies. I announced that.

BEF Chairman Celeste Foster said: Recognizing the need to grow the program beyond direct school recruitment and move to community engagement, the Barbados Entrepreneurship Foundation has reworked and rethought the $ 20 challenge this year.

This partnership with the Optimist Club offers the opportunity to explore this new direction in order to leverage what we have learned in the 10th Anniversary Edition of the $ 20 Challenge.

She added that the $ 20 challenge this season also created new partners for the Sagicor Cave Hill School of Business (SCHSB) and Youth Entrepreneurship Scheme (YES). The $ 20 Challenge already hosted the first event at SCHSB when the first event returned to the beginning, and will also sponsor the location of the launch and graduation events. YES sponsors the training and provides a facilitator for that training.

We are very grateful to the repeater sponsors who have stayed with us for many years, including the title sponsor Scotiabank. The management team of NSR Ltd of Skymall, which hosts the pop-up marketplace. Both entities, along with two new sponsors, SCHSB and YES, are aware of the void in experiential entrepreneurship training for higher education students. The pilot will allow us to explore the framework for making this an annual initiative, she said.

The pilot will feature only one face-to-face marketplace on August 14, 2021 at Sky Mall from 10 am to 5 pm. All other transactions are virtually done, just like the new Pivot Edition of the last cycle, which was basically sought after. It promoted business innovation and helped students explore non-traditional paths in business.

Foster added: Despite the pandemic and all the curve balls it threw at us all, these students participating in the $ 20 challenge continue to be resilient and empowered to teach them. We encourage you to continue to set this important agenda. Looking at what the business world is experiencing during the COVID pandemic, it’s an even more essential essential life skill.

The sooner they are introduced, the greater the impact on their lives. And with these new and important partnerships with the Barbados Optimist Club, Sagicor Cave Hill School of Business, and Youth Entrepreneurship Scheme, the skills students develop from collaboration prepare them to succeed no matter what. I can. Including a pandemic.

The $ 20 Challenge is part of the Barbados Entrepreneurship Foundation (BEF) National Initiative to promote and support entrepreneurship in Barbados. The contest is open to thousands of young Barbados from secondary and higher education institutions across the country.

The main purpose of the task is to give young people the opportunity to give them an enterprising spirit. It aims to respond positively to change, take reasonable risks, generate and implement new ideas and new ways, and develop the ability to act confidently and in a planned manner.

For more information on the Barbados Entrepreneurship Foundation $ 20 Challenge, please visit www.barbadosentrepreneurshipfoundation.org, Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, or YouTube. (PR)

