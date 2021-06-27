Overwatch 2 on switch features several compromises





It’s no exaggeration to say that the original Overwatch title shocked the world and gamers by how fun and profound it was in terms of both gameplay and folklore. It’s no exaggeration to say that this is one of the most successful games in the last decade. So when Overwatch 2 was announced a few years ago, fans were here for that. Especially when they find out that it’s on Nintendo Switch!

But given how the game works, many fans have been wondering how well the sequel “holds up” on the Switch compared to something like the Xbox or PS5 in the world. It was. The answer comes from technical director John La Fleur. Who was attending Reddit AMA and said:

Hardware advances since the launch of Overwatch have expanded the OW2 engine with higher-end features. However, even in PvE, we strived for the best experience on all platforms. Switches are a bit more difficult than some, so you have to compromise there. As a result, some high-end visual enhancements may not be visible. Focus on ensuring that all gameplay-related features are built in first and then highlighted with additional features wherever possible.

It has not yet been announced when the release of Overwatch 2 will come.

